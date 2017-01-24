Suicide rates for teens may be showing signs of heading downward. If that turns out to be the case, it will be an affirmation of the value of polices currently in place, as well as reinforcement for lawmakers' efforts to make further progress.

There will be a push in the upcoming legislative session to continue efforts to bring down a disturbingly high rate of suicide in Utah, particularly among teenagers. It’s an objective worthy of dedicated focus, and one in which there’s a lot of ground to cover and opportunity to cover it.

Utah has the nation’s eighth highest rate of teen suicide, and, among those ages 10 to 17, suicide has surpassed accidents as the leading cause of death. Now there needs to be a full-scale push to do more in several areas of public health and education policy.

As Kimberly Myers, the suicide prevention coordinator in the state’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, recently told the Deseret News: “In Utah, we are doing a little bit of a lot of things. I think to truly move the needle, almost all of them have to scale up.”

In recent years, there has been good work done in making counseling services quickly available, and there has been a concerted push toward more public awareness. Education programs have spread information on how to spot behavior that might be prelude to a suicide attempt. The state is considering ways to make it harder for those with suicidal tendencies to access a firearm. All of these efforts are important, but they can be improved upon by proposals on the upcoming legislative docket.

One such measure takes note of the high percentage of suicides committed with a firearm. Federal statistics show that in 2013, there were twice as many gun suicides as homicides nationwide. HB477 would introduce a program modeled after one in New Hampshire designed to educate gun dealers on how to identify at-risk customers. The bill, which would also offer ways to help dealers offset costs, is similar to one that passed the House last year but failed to make a deadline for a vote in the Senate. It appears to have support from the gun lobby, and there is optimism it will pass into law.

Separately, there is a bill to increase funding for a program called SafeUT, a smartphone app that can immediately connect a person to a crisis counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The program already takes 5,000 crisis calls and 1,000 texts a month, and there is anecdotal evidence of its success in preventing suicide and other dangerous behavior. There are several other measures up for consideration, including one that would fund research to help health providers better understand the underlying behaviors that lead to suicide and another to streamline various crisis hotline services to make sure callers are quickly directed to the right services.

The efforts undertaken so far are likely responsible for saving many lives. There are expectations that the suicide rate for teens, which has climbed in recent years, may be showing signs of heading downward. If that turns out to be the case, it will be an affirmation of the value of policies currently in place, as well as positive reinforcement for lawmakers to continue moving forward in the same direction.