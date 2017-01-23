FARMINGTON — A Layton woman found passed out drunk in a gutter last summer while teens partied at her house with alcohol she provided has been sentenced to prison.

Amber Renee Bradley, 29, was sentenced Jan. 17 to four concurrent sentences of up to a year in prison after admitting to four counts of attempted child endangerment, class A misdemeanors.

Bradley was originally charged with seven counts of child endangerment, third-degree felonies, as well as one class A misdemeanor of providing alcohol to a juvenile and one class B misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance. She accepted a plea deal in the case in October.

Bradley was sentenced the same day in a separate case to serve two concurrent sentences of up to five years in prison for unlawful sexual activity with a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, both third-degree felonies.

The sentences in the two cases will run concurrently. Bradley was given credit for 50 days she previously served.

According to a Davis County Jail booking report, Bradley was found passed out in a gutter just after 4 a.m. on June 4, 2016. Her speech "was extremely slurred," she was disoriented and needed assistance walking, the report states.

Bradley mentioned something about her children, ages 8, 5, and 4, to police, stating a 15-year-old was watching them at her house around the corner, according to the jail report.

But when officers went there to check on them, they found four teens, ages 14 to 16, "unconscious lying next to beer, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and Xanax" on the floor and a table next to them, according to the jail report. Bradley's children were found asleep on the floor in a separate bedroom.

The teens told detectives that they had earlier been drinking with Bradley, who supplied the beer, the report states. One teen admitted to traveling to Ogden with Bradley to purchase Xanax, according to the report. She told officers she did not have a prescription for Xanax.

Bradley was charged in the second case just days after her arrest last June. According to charging documents, Bradley instigated a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy, promising him to "buy him a dirt bike and take him anywhere he wanted to go" if he agreed.

The boy's parents confirmed that Bradley had lived with the family and that she had bought the teen a dirt bike despite their objections.

According to court documents, Bradley's relationship with the teen began April 1, 2016, and ended on June 4, 2016, the day she was found unconscious and was arrested.