PROVO — Most great teams have a lot more to it than what is apparent during games. That was certainly the case with the Timpview basketball team, during its run to the 4A state championship game last season, with the evidence being the success of this year's team.

With an almost complete overhaul of the starting lineup, along with a change of style, the 2016-17 version of Thunderbird basketball sits atop Region 7 with a perfect 5-0 record with another run to the state championship certainly in the cards.

"We're playing well and it's a credit to these guys coming up," said Timpview coach Kevin Santiago, shortly following an impressive 77-69 win over Timpanogos earlier this month. "They've really made the most of the opportunity so far and hopefully we can keep improving."

Leading the way for the Thunderbirds this season are standouts like Hunter Erickson and Adam Santiago, who average 21.5 and 16.4 points, respectively. Both players have been complimented nicely by an uptempo system and other standouts, such as Jordan Sagers and Nate Hansen.

What's notable about the leaders this season is that none of them averaged over four points a game a season ago.

The Thunderbirds made last year's run relying on a senior-laden lineup that included BYU signee Gavin Baxter, AJ Bollinger and Colson Santiago, among others. Given the size and play of both Baxter and Bollinger particularly, Kevin Santiago employed a slower-tempo system which ultimately garnered an impressive run all the way to the state championship game, a game his team ultimately lost 51-44 to Olympus.

Pushing the frontline players throughout the 2015-16 season were those now taking the lead.

"None of them played very much last year, but all of them thought they should be playing — believe me," Kevin Santiago said. "But you're seeing how much they pushed the starters a year ago with what they're doing this year. Every practice session they'd give our starters all they could handle, and you saw the results of that with last year's run."

By not just taking to the bench passively, last year's efforts are providing big dividends this season and recruiters are taking notice.

Most Timpview games are played with college coaches in the stands, observing and then making overtures to players such as Erickson, who has exploded onto the scene this year.

"There's a reason he's getting so much attention from colleges," Kevin Santiago said.

Erickson, who stands in at 6-foot-3, brings to the court a slashing presence that can beat a team both inside and out with his versatile play. It's the type of play which sort of forced Kevin Santiago's hand in formulating a type of system that would benefit his players most.

"We're more up-tempo this year because it suits our player's strengths better," he said. "These guys aren't afraid to take big shots and we're letting it fly, and so far it's paying off."

The stats for Timpview tells most of the story.

The Thunderbirds cracked the 70-point mark just once last season, when playing against in-state 4A competition, while averaging just 62.4 points per game against that same competition.

This year Timpview has cracked the 70 point barrier in all but two games and averages 77.1 points per contest.

And the Thunderbirds' appear to be peaking with their up-tempo offensive assault, considering their two latest wins against Skyridge (85-67) and Corner Canyon (84-69.)

"It's been a fun year so far," Kevin Santiago said. "It's been fun for the kids because they really waited all last year for this. Now they're taking their opportunity and making the most of it. We have a long ways to go, and we need to make sure we keep improving, but we're definitely happy with how the season has gone to this point."

