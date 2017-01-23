SALT LAKE CITY — Two schools were placed on lockdowns Monday, one eventually being dismissed for the day, after receiving bomb threats.

No suspicious devices were found and no one was injured.

Salt Lake police say someone left voice messages from a blocked number at the front offices of Hillside Middle and Highland High School sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Salt Lake police. The message at Hillside was left about midnight.

Salt Lake police were investigating Monday whether the same person left both messages.

The threats were slightly different at each school, according to police. The messages at each school were heard between 9:40 a.m. and 10 a.m. Police were called immediately to respond to the buildings to search them as a precaution.

To make the search efforts run more smoothly, the schools were placed on lockdown while officers were in the building. The lockdown at Hillsdale was lifted by 12:30 p.m.

At the request of school administration, police K-9s were brought into Highland High School, said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. School was then dismissed for the day so the dogs could do their job without obstruction, according to the school district.

Anyone with information on the threats can call police at 801-799-3000.