PROVO — A Provo man who admitted to torturing and burning kittens was sentenced to prison Monday.

Spencer Jens Pedersen, 26, was ordered to serve concurrent sentences of zero to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month to torture of a companion animal and possession of heroin, both third-degree felonies.

Police said Pedersen may have attacked as many as 11 felines, and a neighbor reported finding eight dead kittens discarded in his backyard dog run. Pedersen was also accused of dousing one kitten with gasoline and setting it on fire.

When police searched Pedersen's trash can, a dead kitten was found in a bag with its legs and jaw broken. A small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia were also in the bag, according to charging documents.

Only the two charges of animal torture were ultimately filed, however. Pedersen accepted a plea deal in the case and the additional third-degree felony count of animal torture was dismissed.

In plea documents, Pedersen admitted, "I inflicted extreme physical pain to a domestic cat in an especially heinous manner."

Following the hearing, representatives for the Humane Society of Utah issued a statement saying they hope Pedersen serves the maximum time allowed under his sentence.

Gene Baierschmidt, executive director for the society, commented on prosecutors' assertions that Pedersen had sought out the cats, including paying money for them, in order to carry out his crimes.

"We are aware that many cats were tortured and killed. He sought them out, paid money to buy them and killed them in atrocious ways," Baierschmidt said. "Animal torture is highly correlated with other anti-social behavior, and we believe Pedersen needs psychiatric treatment. His behavior is scary; he is a danger to society."

In letters supporting Pedersen, family members noted the public outcry surrounding the case and suggestions that Pedersen should be made to serve a harsher sentence. Pedersen's wife voiced her belief that 4th District Judge Robert Lunnen would consider the case fairly, despite the hype.

The woman said her husband's crime stemmed from substance abuse.

"Spencer is a good man who fell into some very bad habits, made mistakes and violated the law. I have no doubt in my mind that his nondrug charges were a result of his severe substance abuse," the woman wrote, explaining that Pedersen had never been violent toward her, their family or their pets.

The woman shared her husband's desire to re-evaluate his decisions and improve his life, and assured the judge that he will have his family's support upon his release.

"When sober, he is a responsible, happy, enthusiastic individual who is an asset to society," she wrote, noting that Pedersen had told her he was prepared to take responsibility for his actions and accept his sentence. "My desire is in no way to get him out of deserved punishment, but to give some insight on who he really is and hope it helps you see that in him."