Boys basketball

Matt Lindsey, Olympus (Sr.)

A key contributor to last year’s championship squad, Matt Lindsey’s versatility continues to be a huge part of the Titans’ success this season.

Lindsey leads Olympus in both scoring (14.9 ppg) and rebounding (7.4 rpg), and he also ranks second on the team in steals (1.6 spg) and third in assists (3.0 apg).

He has six double-doubles this season, and last Friday he came up big against rival Skyline, scoring 23 points in the 84-47 rout.

“Matt has been a tremendous leader for us this year. He really works hard on both ends of the floor,” said Olympus coach Matt Barnes. “His rebounding and toughness have really helped us on the defensive end. With us being small, his ability to score inside or out really makes him a tough matchup for teams.”

Girls basketball

Elise Richins, North Summit (Sr.)

North Summit is one of only two undefeated teams remaining this season, and the play of Elise Richins is a big reason why.

Richins leads the balanced Braves (15-0) in scoring with 10.9 ppg, and she also contributes on the score sheet in rebounds, steals and assists each night.

“Elise has improved her offensive game a lot this year. She is strong and aggressive. She can defend anyone on the floor. We have had her defend point guards and tall post players in the same game. She literally can defend 1 through 5,” said North Summit coach Jerre Holmes.

Last week in a busy week for North Summit, Richins scored 15 points against South Summit, 16 points against Summit Academy and then nine points against Bear River.

Wrestling

James Holman, American Fork (Sr.)

Placed in the top eight at the Rockwell Rumble at UVU over the weekend, and during the Christmas break, James Holman also had a strong showing at the Sierra Nevada Classic, placing fourth.

The senior only started wrestling when he was a sophomore, and he qualified for state in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

“James is a great young man, works very hard and continues to improve each week,” said American Fork coach Eric Spencer.

In the past few weeks he registered victories over a wrestler from Lehi and Herriman, who were each ranked in the top four in their weight in the wrestleutah.com rankings.

Boys swimming

Jackson Binder, Brighton (Jr.)

This junior is having a terrific season in the pool for the Bengals as they look toward the 5A state tournament in two weeks.

Binder owns the fastest 100 breaststroke time in 5A this season with a mark of 1:00.48. His 100 butterfly time (53.82) ranks second in 5A as well.

He’s also notched top 10 times in the 200 individual medley and 50 free.

Girls swimming

Alexa Pierce, Grand (Sr.)

Senior Alexa Pierce is far and away the most dominant swimmer in 2A.

She owns the fastest time in 2A in six of the seven individual events — 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 200 fly, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.

“It has been a pleasure to have Alexa swim for Grand these past four years. She is an amazing person both in and out of the pool,” said Grand coach Brian Pierce. “Alexa is always happy and always willing to give the team 100 percent at practice and every meet. Her work ethic and dedication to her teammates are second to none. Her example makes us all want to do a little better and work a whole lot harder.”

At state last season, she finished first in the 100 fly and 200 free, and also swam in a pair of first-place relay teams. Similar success likely awaits in a couple of weeks at this year’s state meet.