It has been a year of ups and downs for many of the former Cougars playing basketball overseas. There have been monster performances and all-star appearances for some, while others have suffered through injuries and inconsistent opportunities to see the floor.

Here is a look at where the former Cougars are playing around the world and how they have performed.

Charles Abouo, Denain (France-ProB)

Abouo has been showing off his touch from 3-point range all season long in his first year in France. One of his best recent outing came in a 56-54 win over Le Havre when he totaled nine points on 3 for 5 shooting from beyond the arc while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 21 minutes.

In 15 games, he is averaging 9.1 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the floor, including 50 percent from 3-point range with 3.3 rebounds 18.7 minutes.

Agustin Ambrosino, Gandia (Spain-LEB Silver)

Ambrosino has been a valuable bench contributor for a struggling team that has lost three of its last four games. One of his most productive showings came in a 97-91 loss when he registered six points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end in 21 minutes.

On the season, he has played 17 games and is averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23.8 minutes.

Rashaun Broadus, Vechta, (Germany-BBL)

Broadus has found a new home with Vechta which plays in the top league in Germany. His best game since joining the club came in an 80-69 loss to Alba when he totaled just two points, but had game highs of eight assists and four steals in 23 minutes.

In two games in Germany, he is averaging 4.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes.

Matt Carlino, Vanoli Cremona (Italy-Serie A)

Carlino has come off the bench since he moved to the top division in Italy with mixed success. His best game recently came in an 83-66 win over Grissin Bon Reggio when he finished with 12 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. He added a game-high seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes.

In five games in Spain, he averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26 minutes.

In seven games in Italy, he is averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 16 minutes.

Brandon Davies, Monaco (France-ProA)

Davies has returned to action after he missed nearly two months with an injury. His most productive game since returning came in an 84-70 win over Nanterre when he totaled 10 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor with five rebounds, a block and a steal in 19 minutes.

In nine French league games, he is averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.6 minutes.

In seven Basketball Champions League games, he is averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 18.7 minutes.

Jimmer Fredette, Shanghai Sharks (China-CBA)

After he missed a game with an ankle injury, Fredette has put up some huge numbers coming off the bench. His most impressive performance of late came in a 122-116 loss to Sichuan when he scored 50 points on 17 for 34 shooting from the field, including 9 for 17 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds, six assists and five steals in 44:58.

On the season, he has played 29 games and is averaging 37.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals.

Tyler Haws, Anwil (Poland-TBL)

Haws has been a key piece on the third best team in Poland. He had another nice outing in an 80-79 win over Trefl Sopot when he finished with 10 points on 3 for 4 shooting from the floor and 3 for 4 from the foul line. He added three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 21 minutes.

In 16 games, he is averaging 9.9 points on 53.3 percent shooting from inside the arc and 90 percent from the free-throw line. He also chips in with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.6 minutes.

Jonathan Tavernari, Mens Sana (Italy-Serie A2)

Tavernari has scored in double figures in each of the last six games as Mens Sana has climbed to eighth in the league standings. One of his most productive recent showings came in a 78-71 win over Scafati when he finished with 14 points on 50 percent shooting with five rebounds and a pair of steals in 27 minutes.

In 17 games, he is averaging 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 28.4 minutes.