After a wrestling season chock full of thrilling and competitive tournaments, both in and out of state, the time has finally arrived for the state championships, starting with the 4A and 5A state duals.

The tournaments, to be held Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Jordan High School (5A), and Thursday, Jan. 26 at Alta High School (4A), will pit the top 16 schools in each classification against each other, in a battle for state supremacy.

“It’s definitely exciting," Wasatch head coach Wade Discher said of the prospect of the Duals. “It’s especially exciting for the young wrestlers. The duals engage more kids in the process. That increased participation helps wrestlers feel like a part of the team. That brings a lot of energy to the matches.”

The defending champion Wasps are one of many teams expected to challenge for the 4A title. Along with Wasatch, Mountain View, Box Elder, and Cyprus all secured top seeds. Not to be left out, however, are perennial powerhouses Payson, Maple Mountain and Uintah.

“I think the other teams out of Region 8,” Discher said when asked which schools posed the greatest threat to a Wasatch repeat. “We will probably end up facing Maple Mountain, who over the years has become a pretty strong rival of ours. On the other side (of the bracket) it’ll likely be Payson and Uintah. On any given day any team can win. It is going to be a dogfight.”

As for 5A, Pleasant Grove returns as the defending champs. The Vikings seem primed to once again contend for the title, though, after many years of dominating the classification, Brock Moore’s team faces possibly their most difficult challenge yet. Layton, Copper Hills and Fremont all have claimed top seeds, while schools such as Viewmont, Mountain Crest and Bingham will certainly have a say in the proceedings.

The Lancers, in particular, look,to be the greatest threat to a Vikings repeat, with Layton and Pleasant Grove seemingly destined to meet in the semifinals.

Discher, when asked about what sets the state duals apart from the many other tournaments held throughout the year noted “everyone plays a role, throughout the whole event. The (title) could come down to a less experienced kid getting a big win, or being able to hold on to a decision for a loss. Everyone needs to be ready. The kids understand that. They know they are wrestling for something bigger than themselves.” splech

