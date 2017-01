For the third time this season, BYU sophomore Eric Mika has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week.

The award comes after Mika led BYU to a 2-0 week with wins over Pepperdine and at Pacific. Mika averaged 19.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 100.0 percent from the charity stripe.

Mika is also riding a streak of seven straight double-doubles. He and the Cougars will next face Santa Clara on Thursday, Jan. 26.