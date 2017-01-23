OREM — Two young men are setting out on road trip across the country using a short bus.

One of those men, David Waugh, hails from Utah. He's actually a full-time student at Utah Valley University and touts himself as a professional photographer. He's gone on several road trips in the past.

It was on those road trips where he met Bradley Davis, who hails from Riverside, California.

Now, the two are embarking on a nationwide road trip using a short school bus, one they're converting into a livable home while they venture across the country. They call the bus Sasquatch.

The two — who detail their journey on Sasquatch the Bus website — plan to turn their bus into the "perfect adventure vehicle," while also seeing some wonders of the United States.

"I made a goal to visit the 59 national parks within five years, currently at 19 of 59. I love jumping off cliffs or into lakes full of icebergs. Nepal is my favorite place I've traveled to. I'm excited to see more of the world and for the adventures to be had in Sasquatch," Waugh wrote on the blog.

The two describe themselves as "your average Joes who love to travel and be outside. We have zero mechanical or construction experience."

Waugh said on a reddit thread about the story that bus does well on gas, earning 14 to 16 miles per gallons, "which is a lot better than the initial 8 (mpg) I was planning on," he wrote.

So far, the pair has only made it to Monument Valley in Arizona and Antelope Island.

The two caught a glimpse of the sunset from the island. And they even tried a little adventure.

"We decided to head back onto the island in style, so we turned the bus into a boat of sorts. We tied an extension cord to the back of the bus and used it as a tow rope, and we took turns long boarding behind the bus. Scary? Yes. Epic? Yes."

You can keep up with their adventures here.