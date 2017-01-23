SALT LAKE CITY — Andre Miller, who led Utah to the 1998 NCAA championship game, will be inducted into the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas during the conference tournament on March 10 at T-Mobile Arena.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said the news is awesome. Miller played 17 seasons in the NBA, finishing with 16,278 points and 8,524 assists.

“That’s great. I’ll be there and hopefully I get to present him with the award,” added Krystkowiak, who has done so for Utah’s previous honorees. “It’s very fitting. What a great guy. I’ve gotten to know him so well, even here as of late.

“He bought a home in San Diego near our home and I love the guy,” Krystkowiak continued. “I think he’s the epitome of it and really into it — helps us with recruiting and he’s a Utah man.”

Each year, the Pac-12 Hall of Honor recognizes one former player or coach from every school. Besides Miller and Mike Montgomery (Stanford), who was Krystkowiak’s college coach at Montana, the 16th annual class includes: Bob Elliott (Arizona), Tarence Wheeler (Arizona State), Jerome Randle (California), Chauncey Billups (Colorado), Stu Jackson (Oregon), Ray Blume (Oregon State), David Greenwood (UCLA), Ralph Vaughn (USC), Quincy Pondexter (Washington) and Carlos Daniel (Washington State).

Utah’s previous inductees include Arnie Ferrin (2012), Keith Van Horn (2013), Billy McGill (2014), Danny Vranes (2015) and Vern Gardner (2016).

MICHIGAN MEN: Utah’s trio of players from Michigan— junior forward Kyle Kuzma (Flint), senior guard Lorenzo Bonam (Inkster) and freshman Devon Daniels (Battle Creek) — came up big in Saturday’s 94-72 win at Washington. They combined for 70 points, 23 rebounds and 11 assists in Seattle. In addition, each player made 10 shots from the field.

RANKINGS WATCH: Utah received one vote in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. USC netted six in joining the Utes outside of the rankings. The Pac-12 has three teams in the poll — No. 7 Arizona, No. 8 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon. In the coaches rankings, UCLA, Arizona and Oregon were seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively. USC received votes.

No. 10 Oregon (18-2, 7-0) at Utah (14-5, 5-2)

Huntsman Center

Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: ESPN 700AM

