PROVO — By almost every measure, Kalani Sitake’s first season as BYU’s head football coach was a success.

And that success provided hope for the future.

Prior to the 2016 campaign, Sitake had never been a head coach. Offensive coordinator Ty Detmer and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki were also taking on new roles while installing a new offense and a new defense, respectively.

As it turned out, the Cougars posted a 9-4 record and extended the program’s bowl game streak to 12. After opening the season with a 1-3 mark, BYU won eight of its final nine games, capped by a victory over Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl.

BYU's four losses were by a total of eight points, including a one-point heartbreaker to archrival Utah, the sixth consecutive setback to the Utes. Meanwhile, four of the Cougars' nine wins were by a total of 14 points. They beat a Pac-12 opponent (Arizona), a Big Ten opponent (Michigan State) and a Southeastern Conference opponent (Mississippi State).

Overall, Sitake loved his inaugural year at the helm.

“It’s everything I thought it would be. I grew up a BYU fan and I was lucky enough to be a BYU football player and play for a coach like LaVell Edwards,” Sitake said. “Now I get to come back and be the head coach. It’s a dream come true. I’ve enjoyed every second of this job. I’ve been surprised how much support we’ve received from our fans and our administration. It’s been awesome. It’s been a great experience and let’s keep this thing going.”

A year ago this month, Sitake had just assembled his staff and the coaches were scrambling to put together a recruiting class and get ready for spring ball. With a full year of experience under its belt, and a full year to recruit its type of players, the staff is looking forward to next season.

“Last year we didn’t even have cut-ups (on film) to show the players for spring ball. We were putting (the new offense) in and they didn’t have anything to watch,” said Detmer. “You’re kind of flying by the seat of your pants. This year, we’ll have cut-ups and things they can study and watch and a basis that we’ve formed now and the expectations and the offense that we’ll have going forward.”

The Cougar offense struggled to score points at times this season but Detmer likes being back at his alma mater, where he won the 1990 Heisman Trophy.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoy the competition part of it, where you’re facing good teams week in and week out, having to be on top of your game,” Detmer said. “I’ve learned a lot along the way. I’d love to go back and, knowing what we know now in those first few games, and have some do-overs. But that’s not the way it goes. I’ve really enjoyed the time here and the competitive side of things and I’ve enjoyed the process. I tell our guys, these seniors were kind of the guinea pigs for us. They’ve done a great job of hanging in there and we’ve evolved into where we are now … It’s been a great year. Kalani’s great to work for and our staff has really pulled together and we have a great time together. And we won a few games, too.”

BYU is hoping its momentum carries over to this fall.

The 2017 season kicks off Aug. 26 at home against Portland State, followed by matchups with Louisiana State, Utah and Wisconsin.

Now that quarterback Taysom Hill’s career at BYU is over, Tanner Mangum is set to take over the controls of the BYU offense. Detmer believes that Mangum has benefited from backing up Hill last season.

“Overall, that maturity level, having an offseason that he didn’t have the year before really played into his favor,” Detmer said. “He can sit, learn the new system, learn through someone else, and be ready to go now. He’s looked sharp at practice. He’s going to be a great player here and we’re excited that he’s here and a part of it. When he looks back on it, I think he’ll really appreciate the time he had to sit and learn and listen and take it all in and not have to take the bumps and bruises while he’s doing it.”

Mangum, who started 12 games as a freshman in 2015, made his only start as a sophomore in the bowl game in place of an injured Hill. On a rain-soaked night in San Diego, Mangum completed 8 of 15 passes for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Cougars also return an experienced offensive line but they are losing school’s all-time leading rusher, Jamaal Williams.

BYU’s defense is losing key playmakers like Kai Nacua, Travis Tuiloma, Sae Tautu, Logan Taele and Harvey Langi, while linebackers Fred Warner and Butch Pau’u, defensive backs Troy Warner and Micah Hannemann and defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi return.

What surprised Detmer most about his first season of college coaching?

“I had the expectations coming in that I was going to be under the microscope. The scrutiny will be there if you lose a game. I was kind of prepared for that part of it,” he said. “But overall, just the lack of time we have with the players. That 20 hours a week goes pretty quick. You’re not with them all of the time so you simplify and make sure they know the game plan and not get crazy with changes from week to week. It’s about keeping some consistency for them. That part of it has been the biggest surprise. Overall, it was kind of what I expected and I learned a lot along the way.”

Sitake reveres Edwards, who passed away at age 86 on Dec. 29, and he's tried to run the program in a way that's similar to the style that Edwards did it for 29 seasons.

“LaVell gave me the best advice — to be myself and he also told me to enjoy every part I can,” Sitake said. “That was a guy that was here for three decades in this position. This first year was awesome. I’m looking forward to the next one.”

STATISTICAL LEADERS

All-purpose yards: Jamaal Williams — 1,455

Passing yards: Taysom Hill — 2,353

Receiving yards: Nick Kurtz — 541

Rushing yards: Jamaal Williams — 1,375

Total offense: Taysom Hill — 2,926 yards

Touchdowns: Jamaal Williams — 12

Scoring: Rhett Almond — 90

Forced fumbles: Fred Warner, Eric Takenaka — 2

Fumble recoveries: Francis Bernard, Kai Nacua, Dayan Lake, Michael Davis, Troy Warner, Eric Takenaka, Handsome Tanielu, Zayne Anderson, Michael Shelton, Hiva Lee — 1

Interceptions: Kai Nacua — 6

Pass breakups: Troy Warner — 7

Sacks: Sae Tautu — 6

Tackles: Fred Warner — 86

Tackles for loss: Sae Tautu — 11

Punting: Jonny Linehan — 2,422 yards

KEY DEPARTURES

QB — Taysom Hill

RB — Jamaal Williams

RB — Algernon Brown

WR — Nick Kurtz

WR — Mitchell Juergens

WR — Colby Pearson

OL — Andrew Eide

OL — Parker Dawe

DL — Sae Tautu

DL — Travis Tuiloma

DL — Logan Taele

DL — Harvey Langi

DB — Kai Nacua

DB — Michael Davis

KEY RETURNEES

QB — Tanner Mangum

RB — Squally Canada

WR — Moroni Laulu-Pututau

WR — Jonah Trinnaman

OL — Tejan Koroma

OL — Thomas Shoaf

OL — Keyan Norman

OL — Tuni Kanuch

DL — Corbin Kaufusi

DL — Handsome Tanielu

LB — Fred Warner

LB — Butch Pau’u

LB — Francis Bernard

DB — Troy Warner

DB — Micah Hanneman

DB — Dayan Lake

P — Jonny Linehan

PK — Rhett Almond

KEY NEWCOMERS

RB — Ula Tolutau

OL — John Taipe Vaka

TE — Joe Tukuafu

DL — Keanu Saleapaga

DB — Austin Lee