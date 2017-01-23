Former Miss Provo Malissa Richardson — who began a movement against Snapchat called #NoThanksSnapchat — applauded the social media app today for changing its tune on sexual content.

According to The New York Times, Snapchat recently updated its guidelines this week to clean up the content that news publishers show on the Snapchat Discover feature, which highlights videos and photos from an assortment of media companies.

The new rules will prohibit publishers from showing sexually explicit images or pictures that may be considered off-putting that don't have any connection to valuable news.

The app also decided to ban any inaccurate or fake headlines or published content, taking a stand against the fake news trend that's plagued much of the media industry in recent months, according to the Times.

All content shown on Snapchat Discover must be accurate and factual, the Times reported.

Rachel Racusen, a spokeswoman for Snapchat, told the Times that these guideline changes will “empower our editorial partners to do their part to keep Snapchat an informative, factual and safe environment for everyone."

The former Miss Provo posted celebratory remarks about Snapchat's changes on her Facebook account Monday.

"This is HUGE NEWS! I wanted everyone to be aware of the policy change that was announced this morning regarding the content posted by publishers in the Discover section of Snapchat! #ThanksSnapchat for being a socially responsible company that listens to its users!"

Snapchat made these changes in response to a lawsuit last year, when a class-action suit was filed that said Discover exposed minors to sexual and harmful material, the Times reported.

Sexualized publisher stories didn't sit well with users of the app either, according to Mashable.

Snapchat Discover headlines are the most click-baity headlines ever written. Example: "Why I Pretended to Be a Sex Tourist" — John Linitz (@jlinitz) June 28, 2016

Richardson proved to be one of the most vocal advocates for Snapchat to change its ways. As the Deseret News reported, she asked her social media followers to boycott the app because of the sexual content.

“I would consider many of them to be pornographic and I hate to think that my friends, siblings and other young people are being exposed to the same gross material multiple times a day,” Richardson wrote on Facebook. “I would hope that we have a right to opt out of being exposed to such sexually graphic headlines and pictures.”

Richardson even created an online petition to attract attention to her cause. It gained more than 8,700 signatures. She also popularized the #NoThanksSnapchat hashtag.

Richardson has been involved in the anti-pornography movement for more than six years. She hopes to continue the effort by educating the public about pornography's dangers.

“As a pageant titleholder, educating on the harms of pornography was my service platform, so standing up for issues like this is something that has been really important to me for years," she told the Deseret News. "I’ve seen pornography affect people I love and I leap at any chance I have to speak up and help educate the public."