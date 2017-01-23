HEBER CITY — A Life Flight nurse injured in a car crash that killed his partner remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday.

Brian Maynard, 39, of West Haven, was in a Subaru with Tyson L. Mason, 29, of Plain City, Weber County, about 9:45 a.m. Sunday when they were hit head-on by another vehicle.

Mason, who was the father of a week-old child, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Facebook, family members of Maynard asked for prayers.

"It's hard to look at this photo at all, but to imagine that there was even a survivor is incredible. Sadly the driver of this vehicle died," Maynard's sister wrote on Facebook with a picture from the wrecked Subaru.

Maynard and Mason, a firefighter and paramedic with the Salt Lake City Fire Department and also a part-time paramedic for Life Flight, were driving home from Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt after completing a shift at the Life Flight base there.

They were on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir when they were hit.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by an 82-year-old woman from Roosevelt sideswiped a pickup truck that was trying to pass, pushing the vehicle into oncoming traffic. The pickup hit the Subaru head-on, according to the UHP.

Maynard was taken by helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

The 48-year-old driver of the pickup and a 50-year-old passenger, both from Altamont, were not seriously injured. The pickup driver was treated and released at a local hospital, said UHP Sgt. Todd Royce. The Roosevelt woman driving the Impala was not seriously injured.

Mason began his career with the Ogden Fire Department in 2009 before joining the Salt Lake department two years ago. Funeral arrangements were expected to be announced as early as Monday afternoon.