After two years and 245 successful proms, the Tim Tebow Foundation is once again sponsoring “A Night to Shine,” a glitzy prom experience for people with special needs.
“These are people who need to know that they matter,” Tim Tebow said in an article from PEOPLE magazine. “They matter to other people. They matter to God.”
The article also noted that this year the foundation will sponsor 375 proms in all 50 states. The guests with disabilities, either mental or physical, will receive the royal treatment. As they arrive in ball gowns and tuxedos, they will have their hair styled, makeup done and shoes shined.
“These kids have special needs, and they’re marginalized,” writer Steve Helling said in the video published along with the article. “And Tim wanted to make sure that he was celebrating them.”
For more information, see the full article.
The Clean Cut is a daily feature that highlights family friendly videos.