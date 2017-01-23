SALT LAKE CITY — Another January, another inversion, another 45-day legislative session poised to begin.

Rinse. Repeat. And yes, rally, as crowds did Saturday at the state Capitol to make sure lawmakers know that fixing Utah's pollution problems needs to be a top priority.

Gov. Gary Herbert has an air quality wish list for his proposed 2018 fiscal year budget that includes new, one-time money of $1.3 million to meet a federal requirement for new monitoring in Iron County and additional funding to replace aging equipment.

Herbert has requested another $250,000 to continue the Uinta Basin storage tank emission pilot project, which tracks emissions from leaks on pipelines and tanks associated with the oil and gas industry.

Data compiled from that study will help state regulators determine what industry controls can be put in place to fix pollution struggles in Utah's oil- and gas-producing region.

Overall, general fund appropriations for the Utah Division of Air Quality have jumped 40 percent since 2013, an increase division director Bryce Bird attributes to lawmakers' growing consciousness over the need to fix Utah's dirty air.

"I think a root source of that action was a better focus on air quality, both by the Legislature and citizens who are interested in the issue," Bird said.

As lawmakers prepare to meet Monday for the opening day pomp and ceremony of the 2017 general session, they will have plenty to digest over the next couple of months when it comes to bills related to pollution issues.

Rep. Logan Wilde, R-Croydon, is sponsoring HB104, which would allow money to be spent on air quality initiatives from the fees charged by county vehicle emission testing programs. While that would seem like a natural fit, state law currently mandates that all revenue — even any extra — be spent on overhead and program administration costs.t

Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, and founder of the Legislature's clean air caucus, predicted pollution bills will keep the session lively.

"I absolutely believe that air quality will be one of the most important issues this session," she said. "I know that from hearing from the public and by the polling that it is a serious concern."

While concerns over Utah's air quality may be a frequent topic of discussion, Arent said there may not be as many specific legislative proposals as there have been in past years because much of the "low-hanging fruit" has already been picked.

"We have already passed some of those bills," she noted.

A big-ticket item and a measure that would make a big dent in the state's pollution woes is an effort by Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, to secure $20 million out of the $32 million headed Utah's way via the Volkswagen settlement over cheat devices on emission controls.

Handy is running HCR05, a resolution that spells out that it is the intent of the Legislature to use that money to replace aging, polluting school buses across the state. Districts would match that money for a $40 million investment to replace all 2006 or older model school buses.

A federal court trustee ultimately would determine if spending a portion of the settlement money on the school buses fits within the settlement's parameters.