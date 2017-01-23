SOUTH SALT LAKE — Two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested early Monday after police say they carjacked a vehicle and led officers on a slow-speed chase before being arrested.

The incident began just after midnight when a man warming his car up at 2860 S. 200 East ran back inside his residence for a moment, said South Salt Lake Police Sgt. Matt Oehler. When he came back out, two males were sitting in his car.

"He pounded on the window. The male in the driver seat pointed a black handgun at him," Oehler said.

The car owner called 911 after the boys drove away and area police departments were alerted.

About 4:30 a.m., Salt Lake City police officers spotted a vehicle parked "in an odd manner" near a McDonald's near 900 East and 2100 South, said Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht.

When the officer turned on his emergency lights, the car took off, he said.

Because it was determined the vehicle had been involved in a violent offense, officers pursued, Ungricht said. Because of the bad weather, the chase only reached 60 mph, and in some residential areas dropped down to 30 mph, he said.

At 670 East Kensington Ave., the fleeing vehicle crashed into a snowbank and both boys got out and ran. Police K9's were brought to the area to search. One boy was found almost immediately. The other was found a short time later hiding in a small container in the backyard of a residence, Ungricht said.

It was not immediately known whether the boys committed any other crimes during the 4-1/2 hours from the time they allegedly took the car until they were arrested. The teens were booked into a juvenile detention facility. Their names were not immediately released.