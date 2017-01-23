The next Star Wars film won't be the last, despite its title.

Lucasfilm announced Monday that the next film in the Star Wars series, Episode VIII, will be called "Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi." A poster for the film also made its way online, showing the Star Wars logo colored red instead of the traditional yellow.

Some have speculated about what the title refers to, wondering whether it refers to Luke Skywalker or Rey, the main character of the previous film, "The Force Awakens."

Of course, clues to the title existed all along.

Regardless, people on the internet already started speculating about the trilogy's third film, Episode IX. Most of the predictions were done for comedic effect, but it still makes you wonder about what film will come next.

Here's a look at some predicted titles.

1 comment on this story