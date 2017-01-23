The next Star Wars film won't be the last, despite its title.
Lucasfilm announced Monday that the next film in the Star Wars series, Episode VIII, will be called "Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi." A poster for the film also made its way online, showing the Star Wars logo colored red instead of the traditional yellow.
It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq— Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017
Some have speculated about what the title refers to, wondering whether it refers to Luke Skywalker or Rey, the main character of the previous film, "The Force Awakens."
Of course, clues to the title existed all along.
TFW you realize the new #StarWars title was in front of us the entire time #TheLastJedi https://t.co/5WgWwjQvy5 pic.twitter.com/B2PwbdAhIv— INSIDER (@thisisinsider) January 23, 2017
Regardless, people on the internet already started speculating about the trilogy's third film, Episode IX. Most of the predictions were done for comedic effect, but it still makes you wonder about what film will come next.
Here's a look at some predicted titles.
Episode VII: The Force AwakensEpisode VIII: The Last JediEpisode IX: Wait We Found Another Jedi— Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) January 23, 2017
episode viii: the last jedi episode ix: pass on what you have learnedepisode x: lukeepisode xi: there is anotherepisode xii: s k yy— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 23, 2017
Star Wars Episode IX: A New Empire Strikes Revenge On The Last Awakening of The Jedi Clones Revenge— Banjo of Chaos (@TheRealFTA) January 23, 2017
#TheLastJedi to be followed by "Episode IX: All New Jedi Ultra"— Todd C. Dion (@tcdion) January 23, 2017
Episode VII: The Force AwakensEpisode VIII: The Last JediEpisode IX: The Last Jedi ReturnsEpisode X: The Revenge of the Last Jedi— victorymonk (@victorymonk) January 23, 2017
Episode VIII: The Last JediEpisode IX: Whoa, Hey, We Found This Other JediEpisode X: OK, We Promise, This Is DEFINITELY The LAST Jedi— Greg Tepper (@Tepper) January 23, 2017
The title of #StarWarsEpisodeVIII revealed! The Last Jedi. Followed by Episode IX, titled 'Nevermind'. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Fsv8uZgwRO— DJ Wooldridge (@djtalkstrash) January 23, 2017
Star Wars Episode IX: "Sorry, we're out of Jedi."— Darth Sidious (@dorkhideous) January 23, 2017
I'm telling you, Episode IX is going to be titled "No, There is Another." #TheLastJedi— Chris Pirillo (@ChrisPirillo) January 23, 2017
Star Wars Episode IX: Wait, We Found More Jedi— Alex Quevedo (@Alex_Quevedo) January 23, 2017
"Star Wars: Episode IX - Just Kidding" pic.twitter.com/nSHz2gGr2K— Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) January 23, 2017
Star Wars Episode IX: Revenge Of The Tauntauns— Episode VIII (@episodeeight) January 14, 2017
If Episode Vlll is known as 'The Last Jedi', then Episode IX will be known as 'Sorry, We're All Out of Jedi. Come Back Another Day'.— #HashtagGamer (@HellOnEarth141) January 23, 2017
Episode IX: Finding Jedi (in colaboration with Disney) https://t.co/ZD5MBL3iAQ— MhmdW (@wildanello) January 23, 2017
Episode VII: The Force AwakensEpisode VIII: The Last JediEpisode IX: A Two Hour Look At A Photograph Of Space— mark mcconville (@markmcconville) January 23, 2017