Dixie State senior forward Marcus Bradley was named Pacific West Conference Men’s Basketball Defender of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the Trailblazers’ two league victories last week.

Bradley (6-foot-6; Anaheim, California/Corona del Mar HS/Idaho State) averaged 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 0.5 steals to help DSU keep pace in a tight PacWest race. He pulled down a career-high nine rebounds to go with six points, two blocks and an assist in 24 minutes off the bench in Dixie State’s 67-64 road win at Concordia-Irvine on Jan. 16. Bradley then made his first start of the season in the Trailblazers’ 67-62 home win over Azusa Pacific on Saturday and responded with 12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, one steal and two assists in 24 minutes.

Dixie State continues its home stand on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a date vs. Hawai'i Hilo in the Burns Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.