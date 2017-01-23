No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball returns home this week for a pair of matches against No. 7 UC Irvine on Friday and Saturday.

Last time out

The Cougars (6-1, 2-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) beat No. 14 CSUN in four sets in two matches last week. Ben Patch led the team with 40 total kills during the two matches.

No. 7 UC Irvine

BYU faces off against UC Irvine (6-2, 3-2 MPSF) first on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. MST, and then again Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. MST. The Cougars lead the all-time series with the Anteaters, 46-16, and are 23-6 when playing them at the Smith Fieldhouse. BYU won both matches in sweeps last year at Irvine. The Cougars additionally swept UC Irvine last year in Provo during the first round of the MPSF Tournament.

Last week, the Anteaters squeaked out a five-set win at UC San Diego before falling in four at home to Hawai’i.

Additional information

Friday’s match will be counted toward league play, while Saturday’s will be considered a non-conference match.

Friday’s match will be televised live on BYUtv and simulcast on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143. Saturday’s will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Links to video/audio feeds and live stats can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.