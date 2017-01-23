Prepare yourself. A new Mark Twain story is coming.

As The New York Times reported Monday, a rediscovered tale from Mark Twain, real name Samuel Clemens, will be released this fall.

The story, called "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine," is an expanded version of a bedtime story that Twain told his young daughters. The story centers around a poor boy who can suddenly talk to animals after he eats a magic flower, according to The Times.

Philip and Erin Stead expanded the original tale for the publisher Doubleday.

The original story sat well enough with Clemens that he wrote down notes about it. Historian John Bird of the University of California, Berkeley, found the notes and delivered them to the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, which sold the rights, according to The Times.

"It’s impossible to know why Twain did not finish the tale, or if he ever intended it for a wider audience," according to The Times. "Now, more than a century after Twain dreamed it up, 'Oleomargarine' has taken on a strange new afterlife."

Read more about the forthcoming story at The New York Times.