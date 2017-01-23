SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz sent out a release Monday morning that a major announcement regarding the future of the team will be made by owner Gail Miller and the Miller family during a 1:30 p.m. press conference this afternoon.

Stay tuned here for the details, including a live stream of the announcement.

Several individuals surrounding the organization, including Deseret News Jazz beat reporter Jody Genessy, turned to social media to share their thoughts.

It's not bad news. Keep calm, and carry on. — Spencer Checketts (@1280Spence) January 23, 2017

Not sure if it's related, but a source told me the Millers have been entertaining offers for years. A minority ownership is a possibility. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) January 23, 2017

The only thing I know is that it is not bad. https://t.co/5BEQ92134Q — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) January 23, 2017

I'm so confident the Utah Jazz's announcement isn't bad I'll quit Twitter and cease to eat cauliflower-crust pizzas if I'm wrong. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) January 23, 2017