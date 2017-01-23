My wife and I are excited to return to Snow College. We owe a lot to Snow. This is such a great opportunity for us to give back to such a wonderful place.

Snow College alum Paul Peterson was named the Badgers' new head football coach, school athletic director Rob Nielson announced Monday.

He takes over for Britt Maughan, who resigned last month as Snow's head coach to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Peterson spent the past five seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Sacramento State. The former Bingham High quarterback has several ties to the state of Utah, including coaching stints at Southern Utah and BYU and playing and coaching experience at Snow.

"My wife and I are excited to return to Snow College," Peterson said in a statement. "We owe a lot to Snow. This is such a great opportunity for us to give back to such a wonderful place."

At Sacramento State, Peterson helped the 2014 Vikings team set or tie nine school single-season records, including points (458), points per game (38.2), touchdowns (60) and total yards (5,780). He also worked with quarterback Garrett Safron, who holds school records with 9,713 passing yards and 86 career touchdowns.

Prior to Sacramento State, Peterson spent four years (2008-11) on the SUU coaching staff as the team's quarterbacks and wide receivers coach as well as the passing game coordinator. He worked with several quarterbacks who made their way into the record books, including Cody Stone, Cade Cooper and Brad Sorensen, who became the T-Birds' first NFL draft pick when he was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the 2013 draft.

Peterson also coached two Great West Conference MVPs. In addition to Sorensen who earned the honor in 2009 when he threw for 3,143 yards and 17 touchdowns with a 67.8 completion percentage, wide receiver Tysson Poots won the award in 2010 when he had 85 catches for 1,230 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Peterson also was a graduate assistant at BYU (2006) and N.C. State (2007) following his playing days.

"We are excited to welcome Paul back to Snow College," Nielson said in a statement. "He returns with a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the collegiate level, as well as the passion to lead our football program. During the interview process, it was evident that Paul has a great passion for Snow College, for coaching, and for helping our student-athletes be successful both on the field and off."

Peterson joined the Snow College program in 2001 as a quarterback out of Bingham. He was a JC Gridwire All-American with the Badgers and led the country in passing yards and touchdowns as a sophomore.

"It was the perfect place for me right out of high school. As a launching pad, Snow gave this undersized quarterback from Bingham High School an opportunity to grow and develop as a player, and as a person," Peterson said in a statement. "Snow prepared me for the next step in my career. This is also where I met my wife, Meagan. It is awesome that we have now gone full circle."

Following two seasons in Ephraim, Peterson joined Boston College at the Division I level. He led the Eagles to a 12-2 record as a starter and was the team MVP in 2004. Peterson also finished his Boston College career second in school history in career passing percentage and led the team to two bowl wins.

Peterson earned a degree in management from Boston College and also has a master's in coaching/athletic administration from Concordia. He and his wife Meagan have five sons: Owen, Mack, Cal, Emmett and Levi.