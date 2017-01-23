SALT LAKE CITY — Utahn men prove to be financial responsible when it comes to buying wedding rings.

The wedding information website Venus With Love recently looked at how much men spend on their engagement rings, identifying how much of their salary they use when they purchase those rings.

Utah ranks pretty low when it comes to perfect of salary, spending only 82 percent of a month's salary on a ring. That's the fourth lowest amount on a ring, with Nebraska (76 percent), Vermont (54 percent) and South Dakota (27 percent) ranked above.

Meanwhile, Montana leads the nation, with men from that state spending 222 percent of their monthly salary (so basically 2.5 month's salary) on the wedding ring. Nevada, Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky round out the top five.

On average, Utah men spend $4,537 on a wedding ring. That's the sixth lowest in the nation.

Montana, which tops the list, sits at $9,523 for the average amount spent.