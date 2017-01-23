SALT LAKE CITY — A relentless snowstorm Monday pounded northern Utah, shutting down several canyon roads, closing ski resorts and canceling classes at one college campus.

And if weather forecasts hold true, residents of Cache and Weber counties are in for more heavy snowfall through Tuesday evening.

Winds gusting to near 50 mph battered the mountain ranges from north to south early Monday. Little Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake County was closed to traffic due to "extensive avalanching" in the area, the Utah Department of Transportation reported.

The avalanches were controlled slides conducted by UDOT, but they affected road conditions, said Unified police detective Chuck Malm. Little Cottonwood Canyon was expected to re-open around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

U.S. 89 was closed in Logan Canyon because of an avalanche and was slated to reopen Tuesday, the Utah Highway Patrol reported. The Cache Valley Transit District canceled all bus services beginning at 6 p.m., citing a "significant amount of snowfall." All classes at Utah State University in Logan were canceled after more than a foot of snow fell there.

The UHP responded to nearly two-dozen fender benders in the Salt Lake City area during the morning commute. The agency reported no major injury crashes as of 5 p.m.

UHP Sgt. Todd Royce advised motorists driving in canyons to expect snowpacked roads and limited visibilty. Sardine Canyon in Box Elder County had "close to zero visibility" Monday afternoon, though it remained open, he said.

Royce also mentioned Parley's Canyon, Provo Canyon and Spanish Fork Canyon as trouble spots for drivers.

"We are definitely in a winter driving pattern," he said. "We always tell people to slow down, increase your following distance and be extra careful out there."

In Weber County, North Ogden Canyon Road and Trapper's Loop were closed following four small avalanches in the Ogden Valley, police reported. State Route 158, also called Powder Mountain Road, was closed following an avalanche near the resort Monday afternoon, said Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Nate Hutchinson.

A Powder Mountain employee traveling in the area required UDOT assistance to get through, Hutchinson said.

The Utah Avalanche Center reports "high" avalanche danger for Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Uintas regions.

Powder Mountain and Beaver Mountain resorts closed Monday afternoon because of the conditions.

In Davis County, southbound U.S. 89 was briefly closed shortly before 3 p.m. due to about 20 vehicles that had either crashed or slid off the road, police said. That included about four semitrailers, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday from Logan to Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City, Provo, Cedar City, Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park.

The small towns of Liberty and Eden in the high-elevation Ogden Valley received 22 inches and 17 inches of snowfall, respectively, between Sunday and Monday afternoons, KSL-TV meteorologist Kevin Eubank reported. About 13 inches of snow were reported in Logan and 10 inches fell in Tremonton.

Low-elevation valleys in Weber and Cache counties can expect 4 to 8 inches of additional snow through Tuesday evening, according to Eubank. Most other northern Utah residents can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow, though 4 to 8 inches are anticipated in bench areas.

The precipitation will give way to clear conditions late Tuesday, Eubank reported. Expected highs along the Wasatch Front are forecast to be at or just below freezing through early next week.

Contributing: The Associated Press