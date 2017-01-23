OGDEN — Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of another man early Sunday outside a convenience store.

Based on numerous tips generated by social media, Thomas "TJ" Lovato, 18, was spotted near 21st Street and Washington Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. Monday by Ogden police and arrested after a short foot chase, said Ogden Police Lt. Danielle Croyle.

Lovato was arrested for investigation of murder in the death of a Ernest Pepe Martinez, 32, of Ogden, in the parking lot of SNS Quick Stop, 110 Patterson, about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the alleged gunman from inside the convenience store. After posting some of those images on Facebook, dispatchers were "flooded" with tips, police said.

Croyle said numerous search warrants were served at residences over about 24 hours looking for the alleged gunman.

Officers spotted a person who looked like Lovato walking near 21st Street and Washington Boulevard early Monday. When the officers attempted to talk to him, he ran, Croyle said.

Lovato was captured a short time later and brought to the Ogden Police Department for questioning.

A motive for the shooting had not been determined as of Monday, and Croyle said she did not know if there was any connection between Martinez and Lovato prior to the shooting.

Lovato, who turned 18 two months ago, has no prior criminal history in adult court, according to court records.