It won't be the last Star Wars film, but it may feature the last Jedi.

Lucasfilm officially announced the title of the upcoming Star Wars VIII film — "The Last Jedi."

The company also released a poster for the upcoming film, complete with Sith red text. Take a look at it below.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

The new Star Wars film will follow the events of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," a film that shattered worldwide box office records. The new film's director Rian Johnson said the new movie will pick up seconds after its predecessor, at which point main character and force wielder Rey came face-to-face with legendary Luke Skywalker.

"Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" stars Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher.

What does the title mean? Vox's Caroline Framke speculates:

"As with any tiny kernel of new Star Wars information, this title has kicked up more questions than it answers," Framke wrote. "Does 'the last Jedi' refer to Luke or Rey? Or is Jedi actually plural, referring to a whole tier of Jedi who will be making some kind of last stand? How much will this involve dormant Jedi Leia, especially given that we know Carrie Fisher completed filming on a bigger role than she had in Force Awakens (and was, in fact, due for an even bigger part in Episode IX before her death)?"

The film will be released on December 15.