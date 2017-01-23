Prior to the November election, Sen. Mike Lee’s name appeared on an expanded list of potential Supreme Court justices from then-presidential nominee Donald Trump. Most saw Lee’s inclusion as a tip of the cap to conservatives from a candidate who desperately needed the conservative base of the party to show up and vote.

Since then, most of the attention on Trump’s SCOTUS picks has focused on other candidates. Now that the time for nominating a replacement to Justice Antonin Scalia is steamrolling toward the new administration, Lee’s name has re-emerged as a serious contender for the spot on the nation’s highest court.

Last weekend, Townhall ran an article by Robert Morris that highlighted the potential appointment of Lee as a way to block Sen. Chuck Schumer’s political tactics. His theory is that Schumer simply couldn’t fight eight Cabinet nominations and a Lee nomination at the same time. Morris also noted Lee’s pro-life stance, friendly demeanor and steely determination as additional reasons for him to be appointed.

While all of Morris’ points are valid, they miss many substantial and significant reasons why Lee merits serious consideration. If someone were making a case for his nomination, it should not only hit the obvious political lines but also on the unique personal components of his character and talent.

The political case

Lee’s appointment would demonstrate magnanimity by President Trump. Selecting a non-supporter or opponent would send a significant message.

The nomination would help unify the Republican Party. It would also validate citizens who were reluctant Trump voters. A large bloc of voters, particularly in the West, cast their vote for Trump solely on the possibility of preserving the balance of the Supreme Court. With Lee on the Supreme Court, Trump could actually build some solidarity with conservatives while creating momentum for what will be a vital midterm election for his administration in 2018.

For the fledgling Trump administration, eager to roll out its agenda, a Lee confirmation would also remove an independent and principled member from the Senate who isn’t easily intimidated, is willing to stand alone when he feels it is right, cares little about being popular, and cares even less about preserving the political status quo. Such independent and principled members are wild cards that could cause some uncertainty, especially with the Senate divided 48-52, for an administration that can’t afford a slow start.

Lee is young and could influence the court for decades to come.

The most important facet to the political case for a Mike Lee Supreme Court appointment is that he is likely the most conservative nominee who could ultimately be confirmed by the Senate.

The personal case

Lee’s jurisprudence is probably more like Justice Scalia's than anyone else under consideration. The only candidate even close in the “Scalia-like” category would be another Lee, his brother Thomas, who also happens to be on the short list.

(However, knowing the Lee family, I suspect this will launch a debate in one of their infamous family group texts about which sibling is the most Scalia-like. If I were a betting man, I would put my money on one of the five sisters.)

The senator’s understanding of and commitment to the United States Constitution are legendary. He also has developed an encyclopedic memory of court cases, precedents, rulings and opinions that make Sherlock Holmes’ “mind palace” look like an empty filing cabinet.

A willingness to engage in dialogue based on principles, not politics, is a hallmark of Lee. This has political ramifications but actually speaks more to the kind of character that Lee has, and that Americans should want in a judge.

Far away from the spotlight, cameras and headlines, Lee has spent years working with Senate colleagues across the political spectrum on critical issues. On the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lee often votes with his Democrat friends. Lee has worked on criminal justice reform with Sens. Cory Booker and Dick Durbin, patent reform with Sen. Patrick Leahy, and indefinite detention with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, to name just a few.

While these heavy-hitting allies would certainly prove beneficial in a confirmation hearing, the fact that Lee collaborates this way on principles pertaining to the law is far more important for a potential jurist on the Supreme Court.

Above all the qualifications, talent and character traits Lee could bring to the country’s highest court, there is a lesser-known but substantially more significant gift he would bring to the bench. The senator is the most intense and gifted listener I have ever met. He would bring to the court a level of listening, along with the corresponding elevated and penetrating questions, that would impact every case ever heard in the court’s vaunted chamber.

Lee inherited this gift from his late father, Rex Lee, who served as solicitor general under Ronald Reagan and was also president of Brigham Young University. In these and other leadership roles, Rex Lee was supposed to be the man making the case and telling the story. Yet almost every significant picture ever taken of Rex Lee, and the statue created in his honor, portrays him intently listening. That speaks volumes. Mike Lee has perfected listening, note-taking and question-asking in a way that would make his dad proud.

Lee would ask elevated questions from the bench of the high court because of the depth of his ability and commitment to truly listen.

These are just a few of the political and personal components to what could be an overwhelming case for Lee to be nominated. If Trump and his team do the analysis, they will likely conclude that naming Sen. Mike Lee to the Supreme Court is the right ruling. Case closed!

Boyd C. Matheson is president of Sutherland Institute, a conservative think tank that advocates for a free market economy, civil society and community-driven solutions. He is also the former chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Mike Lee.