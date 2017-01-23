TAYLORSVILLE — A 21-year-old convenience store clerk was shot multiple times early Monday by two men stealing cash and cigarettes despite being completely compliant with the robbers' demands, according to police.

The clerk, whose name was not immediately released, was rushed into surgery and remained in critical condition by mid-morning, according to Unified police detective Ken Hansen.

The search continues for the two gunmen.

Hansen said two younger males wearing black hoodies and bandanas over their faces entered the Exxon gas station, 2187 W. 4700 South, about 4:10 a.m. Both were carrying handguns, he said. One appeared to be wearing green pajama bottoms and slippers.

The men went behind the counter and took a "small amount" of cash from two registers and cigarettes, Hansen said. During the robbery, the men pointed their guns at the clerk, "at times sticking the gun on his head," even though the clerk was in "total compliance" with their demands, he said.

After the men finished cleaning out the registers and were leaving the store, one of the suspects shot the clerk multiple times, Hansen said.

"He's not doing anything. He's just standing there," he said. "It's pretty concerning, especially since you have a 21-year-old male who's totally complying with what they want. He's giving them everything they want."

Remarkably, the clerk was able to call 911 after the gunmen ran out the door.

Investigators were able to review store surveillance video to find out what happened, Hansen said. The bandana worn by one of the men kept falling down, he said. Detectives were attempting to enhance that portion of the video in an effort to identify him.

Police were also looking at whether the case was connected to two gas station robberies in West Valley City over the weekend.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call police at 801-743-7000.