Here's the news of the morning for Jan. 23.

2017 Utah State Legislature begins

The 2017 Utah State Legislature begins this week with an aim toward fixing issues in state funding for the University of Utah's School of Medicine and providing money toward other major projects across Utah's colleges, according to the Deseret News.

In fact, Dixie State University hopes to see funding for a new wellness facility and Weber State wants to see its Lindquist Hall receive funds for a renovation, the Deseret News reported.

David Buhler, Utah's commissioner of higher education, said the University of Utah's School of Medicine project is the top priority for now.

"Funding is always a major issue. A year ago, the board adopted a strategic plan that really guided our funding request this year. We're focused on priorities that will help us advance affordable participation, timely completion and innovative discovery," he told the Deseret News.

Lawmakers also hope to raise more funds for public schools. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, told the Deseret News that the state hopes to find ways to improve public education across the Beehive State.

"This has to be the year that we really face that we’ve got to properly fund public education or we’re not going to have the workforce or the quality of life that we all want here in Utah," she said.

You can read more about the 2017 Legislature here and here.

Sundance starts despite some rough patches

Sundance kicked off yet another film festival this weekend, launching on a weekend when snowstorms ravaged Park City and the Wasatch Front, according to the Deseret News.

More so, Sundance also faced a couple of hiccups in the early going. On Saturday, ticket sales stalled because a cyber attack shut down the box office, officials told the Deseret News.

And on Sunday, snowy weather forced a power outage in the area, affecting more than 2,500 customers in the Park City area, according to the Deseret News. This led to three Sundance films getting rescheduled.

Women's march protests also found their way to Park City, delaying moviegoers.

"Back home, if someone told me it would cost $25 to go to a movie and I would have to walk an hour in the snow to get there, it would never happen," Kelly Sadlowski, who hails from Tampa, Florida, told the Deseret News. "But we made it; it was great."

Still, Sundance found a way to garner audiences and attention in its first few days. Questions remain about how the festival plans to integrate virtual reality, and controversy still surrounds the festival's films about climate change.

Stay with the Deseret News for more coverage of the festival.

Rough first weekend for Trump

On Friday, Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States after his swearing in ceremony and inaugural address.

And his first weekend was anything but easy, according to The New York Times.

Top aides admitted that they were concerned over Trump's first weekend after the pushback from millions of Americans and people across the world. Women marched across the world to oppose Trump, to celebrate women's rights and to express, The Times reported.

Trump responded to the critics in a relatively harsh manner.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

It didn't help matters either that his counselor Kellyanne Conway made headlines on Sunday for saying that White House press secretary Sean Spicer relayed "alternative facts" to the American people, according to the Times.

All in all, not a great first weekend for the Trump administration.

“To someone who believed we might have a good opportunity to change, it’s just a terrible start. Because he’s got a long way to go,” L. Lin Wood, a libel lawyer and defender of Trump, told the Times. "This is going to go downhill quickly if it’s not changed, and that’s not good for any of us.”

Patriots and Falcons to clash in the Super Bowl

We now know the Super Bowl LI matchup.

On Sunday, both the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots thrashed their conference championship opponents to earn a berth into Super Bowl LI, which will take place on Feb. 5 in Houston, NPR reported.

Both teams enter the Super Bowl from opposite ends of the success spectrum. As NPR reported, the Falcons haven't made the Super Bowl for 51 years, dating back to the 1998 Super Bowl in which they lost to the Denver Broncos.

But the Patriots know all about Super Bowls and football rings. The Patriots enter in hopes of winning their fifth NFL in the Tom Brady, Bill Belichick era, according to NPR.

Patriots fans especially hope for a victory given how the team started the season. The NFL suspended Brady for four games to open the 2016-17 season, mostly due to the controversy of deflated footballs, NPR reported.

"We won a lot of different ways under a lot of different circumstances," Brady said. "Mental toughness is what it is all about and this team has got it. We'll see if we can write the perfect ending."

Atlanta, though, stands in the way. And it may be tough for the Patriots to beat a team that's just happy to be in the title game.

"We'll enjoy it because it's hard to get to this point. I know that from experience," Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. "But our ultimate goal is still in front of us."

Chris Evans pranks fans

If a doll version of Captain America asked you to go on a mission, would you?

These fans did, all thanks to a fun prank from Chris Evans.

Watch below.