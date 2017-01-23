This article originally appeared at Forbes.com.

“What is the best workplace resolution I can make in 2017?”

It's a rather common question. And one with no universal answer. Some people may benefit most from a time management reset. Others may need a motivational mantra. Still, others might be searching for a new team direction to keep goals and initiatives on track. Either way, many people want to improve but didn’t know where to start.

Here are a few types of goals to consider because they may not only change your own behavior for the better, but create positive effects for your whole team (maybe even your entire department) as well.

1. Work smarter

Depending on the context of your day-to-day, you can work smarter in a variety of ways. Trim unnecessarily long meetings. Make time for short breaks to keep your spirits up throughout the day. You could even designate specific times to answer emails so you don’t get bogged down at the end of the week.

When you work smarter, your team — and everyone affected by your immediate work product — will notice. Streamlining your processes won’t just free up time and put you in a better mood. It will boost your productivity, too. So find one way to work smarter, and implement it daily. When coworkers start to notice the improvement in your mood or motivation, don’t be shy in sharing your smart work secret to success.

2. Clarify

There are two types of questions you should ask regularly at work, but most professionals don’t ask enough of either. The first (and simpler) type is a clarifying question. When a teammate’s brainstorm idea doesn’t quite make sense, or you receive a confusing email or a haphazardly worded instruction, stop and ask, “What do you mean?” Nip confusion in the bud to alleviate future miscommunications.

Miscommunication can seem inevitable in a fast-paced team environment. But you’d be surprised to see just how much confusion can be avoided if you ask for clarification from the get-go. Remember, there’s no such thing as a stupid question. Lead the way in asking for clarification, and your team will probably start asking more questions too. And as an added bonus, you’ll all start paying more attention to how you word things in the first place, so you can cut out the extra step of explaining yourself again later.

3. Innovate

The second type of question you should be asking at work is the curious, thought-provoking question that challenges the status quo. It’s what gets the innovative, inspired gears moving, and keeps teams and companies from stagnating. This is the question that looks at an initiative and asks: how can it improve? Why don’t we try this alternate route? What are the costs and benefits, and why can’t we incorporate this new solution — or streamline our existing process?

This kind of question doesn’t just ignite possibilities for innovation and improvement. It also brings the whole team into the game. Ask it at meetings, send out a group text, or chat around the lunch table, and gather ideas. You know that many brains are better than one. So include your team in a brainstorm to come up with fantastic possibilities — and to bring everyone together on an exciting new initiative.

4. Mind your manners

The 21st century business world has a lot going for it. Flexible schedules, open offices, lots of perks — companies do their best to take care of their employees. But one thing that teams are often missing, which would make everyone’s day a little bit brighter, is a simple dose of kindness. What happened to the days of recognizing a great team win with an office party? Or of offering to clean up the conference room after a team meeting? For a better workplace in 2017, make a resolution to resurrect kind habits.

When you send a note of appreciation after a coworker pulls off a great feat, or you anonymously bring in a fruit basket to delight your team after a long week of work, you’ll be making the office brighter. And kindness often spreads like a wildfire. Provide that first little spark, and your team will soon be recognizing great work and encouraging each other’s innovation — with positive results for your productivity, motivation, and more.

It’s no secret that most people who make New Year’s resolutions really don’t keep them. But knowing that your workplace goals for 2017 aren’t just about your work should be added motivation.

And, that leaves us with the one resolution all of us should make for 2017 at work. It’s simple. It’s easy to remember. And, it will act as a filter for everything you do and say at the office.

What is it? “I will influence greatness in others.”

David Sturt and Todd Nordstrom work with the O.C. Tanner Institute. Learn more about The New York Times bestseller "Great Work: How to Make a Difference People Love" (McGraw-Hill) at www.greatwork.com.