Oklahoma City at Utah

Tonight, 7 p.m.

Vivint Smart Home Arena

TV: ROOT Sports

The Utah Jazz are back at home to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night.

The Thunder are 25-19 — 3.5 games behind the Jazz in the Northwest — after a pair of road losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors.

Oklahoma City is led by do-everything point guard Russell Westbrook, who is on pace for a legendary season, averaging 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

The assignment of slowing him down will rest on the shoulders of Utah's George Hill.

Hill is off to a good start, averaging 18.4 points on 50.4 percent shooting from the floor, including an impressive 44.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Jazz had some success in the first match-up of the season — even without Hill — as they limited Westbrook to 27 points on 7 of 25 shooting from the floor with just five assists in a 109-89 win.

The key for the Jazz to have that same kind of success against Westbrook is to force him to make him one-dimensional on offense.

When the Thunder are at their best it is when he is a scorer and a facilitator. In 25 wins, he is averaging 30.7 points and 11.8 assists.

While his scoring is nearly identical in 19 losses — 30.5 points — his assist numbers take a significant dip to 8.6 assists.

It is also important to force him to settle for 3-point shots. In Thunder losses this season, he connects on 28.6 percent of 7.4 attempts a game.

He is much more efficient from deep in Thunder wins as he hits 36.6 percent on just 5.4 attempts, according to Basketball-reference.com.

As for Hill, it is important for the Jazz just to have him on the floor. They are 17-4 when he plays, but just 12-12 without him.