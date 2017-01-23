LOGAN — School will be canceled for Logan City and Cache County school districts, and two northern Utah counties Monday morning will be delayed to give plows time to clear the roads of heavy snow.

Cache County and Logan City school district officials announced the snow day on Facebook.

Classes in Weber and Box Elder school districts will start two hours late to help students and parents get to school safely.

In addition to the delays, Box Elder school district officials cancelled all morning preschool and kindergarten classes.

LaSal, Ucolo and Eastland buses will not run in San Juan school district Monday. San Juan school district officials said students will be excused from class if parents determine road conditions are unsafe to travel.

Utah State University's emergency management team warned students to use caution when traveling and alerted commuters that classes at the Logan campus are delayed until 10:30 a.m.

This article will be updated with additional delay or closures updates.