Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy was the focus of a piece by SB Nation's Christian D'Andrea who looked at players who have revived their careers with the New England Patriots.

After talking about how Van Noy ended up in New England, and his huge defensive play against the Steelers in the AFC Championship game, D'Andrea wrote, "Van Noy had the finest season of his three-year career after being shipped out of Detroit, totaling 52 tackles and a sack over 14 games. The 2014 second-round pick is just the latest example of a low-risk acquisition making his mark for the Patriots."

D'Andrea also mentioned former Ute Eric Rowe in the article, saying, " Cornerback Eric Rowe, obtained from the Eagles for a 2018 fourth-round pick, made big plays as well. The 2015 second-round selection stepped in front of an underthrown Ben Roethlisberger bomb to effectively shut the door on Pittsburgh’s slim comeback chances."

ESPN's Marc Stein sees Rudy Gobert, Gordon Hayward as all-stars

ESPN's Marc Stein picked who he thinks should be the all-star reserves, and he had Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward of the Utah Jazz making the team.

Of Gobert, who was one of his three frontcourt picks, Stein wrote, "Gobert just might be Utah's most influential player thanks to his offensive improvement. He's averaging 12.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, which represent three benchmarks no Jazzman in team history has ever hit in the same season."

Stein had Hayward as a wild-card pick, saying, "This is the sixth straight season that Hayward has increased his scoring average, nudging him to a level (22.2 PPG) that makes him the most prolific scorer seen in Salt Lake City since Karl Malone."

Should Utah Jazz buy, sell, or stand pat at the trade deadline?

CBS Sports looked at what every NBA team should do as the trade deadline approaches, and Ananth Pandian had the Utah Jazz standing pat.

Pandian explained his decision, saying, "The Jazz are fifth in the West and have two potential first-time All-Stars in Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert. No reason to mess with the success they are having by making a trade."