The last time a Utah Jazz player participated in the All-Star game — Deron Williams in 2011 — Dante Exum was in high school. This season, the Jazz have two players deserving of a spot: Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert. Here is the case for and against each player making this year’s squad.

The case for Hayward

Every season Hayward improves. Last year he deserved consideration but wasn’t rewarded. After an offseason of hard work, Hayward is having a phenomenal year. His numbers are 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game. He is having his best shooting season, averaging 45 percent from the field, 37 percent from three with an effective field goal percentage of 53 and a true shooting percentage of 60. David Locke tweeted that there are only four other guys averaging those numbers in the NBA. They are Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. This is elite company, and all of these players are starters in this year’s All-Star game.

Hayward has led the Jazz to the fifth best record in the west despite a slew of injuries. By the All-Star game, the Jazz could have moved up to fourth because of the injury of Clippers' star Chris Paul. It would be hard for coaches to keep a player from one of the top teams in the west out of the All-Star game.

“Let me say something about Gordon Hayward. If he is not an All-Star, something’s wrong," said Suns coach and former Hayward teammate Earl Watson, according to David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz.

Hayward also has support from his team.

“If Gordon Hayward is not an All-Star, we are all going to [be] really pissed off,” Joe Ingles said, according to Locke.

The case for Gobert

Gobert is probably the favorite for this season’s Defensive Player of the Year. His rim protection has been other worldly. Jazz opponents are shooting 48 percent within nine feet of the rim when Gobert is on the court; when he’s off the court, teams are shooting 53 percent. Locke also tweeted that the Jazz are ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency, defensive field goal percentage and opponent’s FG percentage in restricted area and in the paint. This is a team effort, but it starts and stops with Gobert. He is the anchor to the Jazz’s top level defense.

Gobert is also putting together an impressive rebounding streak. He has 30 games of double digit rebounds, which is the fifth longest streak in the last 20 years.

“Rudy Gobert is the only player in the NBA in the top five in rebounds (5th) blocks (2nd) and FG % (2nd),” Spencer Checketts tweeted.

His growth as a player is nothing short of remarkable.

Gobert’s offense has been great, too. He has become an offensive weapon with his ability to roll to the basket and finish. Gobert averages 69 percent when shooting less than five feet from the basket, where he takes most of his shots. This has allowed more open shots for his teammates at the three-point line.

“If Rudy doesn't get picked for the All-Star game, it's probably a good thing in this sense: the dude doesn't forget; revenge can be sweet,” 1280 The Zone’s Austin Horton tweeted.

This could be in the Jazz’s favor, just like it was in 1990 when AC Green was voted as a starter in the All-Star game over Karl Malone. In the next game, Malone scored 61 points in 33 minutes, in a 48 point blowout of the Bucks.

The case against them

Competition is the main reason Hayward and Gobert may miss the All-Star game; the West is stacked with high-level talent. If the Jazz played in the East, Hayward and Gobert would be locks to make the All-Star team. The All-Star roster has 12 spots for each conference, and the West's starters are Steph Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis.

The reserves are voted on by coaches, who select two guards, most likely Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. On the front court, likely players are Marc Gasol, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins. The Jazz duo may be able sneak into the last front court spot over Cousins because the Jazz are playing winning basketball, but Cousins is a talent, and coaches know if they slow him down, they stop the Kings from winning.

The last two spots are wildcards. The coaches can vote for anyone, regardless of position. Competing for the final spots are Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, DeAndre Jordan, LaMarcus Aldridge, C. J. McCullum, and Mike Conley. Can the Jazz duo beat out any of these names? Thompson seems like a given; he was an All-Star last season and has been just as good this season. This leaves one last roster spot. The decision may come to Lillard versus Hayward. Lillard is an amazing offensive player but horrendous defensively, compared to Hayward who is a good offensive player and a supremely underrated defensive one.

Every year, injuries keep an All-Star or two from playing in the game. So far, Paul is the only injured All-Star who will miss the game. When a voted player can’t participate, NBA commissioner Adam Silver selects the replacement. Gobert might receive a slight edge as the first player who spent time in the NBA’s developmental league to be selected for the All-Star game. The NBA may hope to bring exposure and recognition to its other league.

The next question is, should the NBA adjust the rules on its All-Star game? Teams have a max roster of 15 spots, and there has been argument to expand the All-Star rosters to 15. Others have been in favor of scrapping the conferences and just picking the top 24 players. Then, like the NFL’s Pro Bowl, the NBA would have TNT or ESPN personalities pick the teams.

The latter makes a lot of sense. A few years ago, the Atlanta Hawks had four All-Stars: Paul Millsap, Al Horford, Kyle Korver and Jeff Teague. No disrespect to Teague or Korver, but how many players in the Western conference should have made it over them? Hayward definitely would have. The league could have ESPN versus TNT, with an hour dedicated to Charles Barkley and Jalen Rose picking teams out of a pool voted on by coaches, players and maybe fans — except Zaza Pachulia is ranked number two in front court votes, so fans might not be able to be trusted.

The Jazz have two legit stars on the team, and both deserve to see the rewards of their hard work and receive the prestige that comes with making the NBA’s All-Star team.

Follow Kincade on Twitter @kincade12 or email him at kupstill12@gmail.com