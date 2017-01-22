OREM — Police are asking for help in finding a missing 31-year-old man from Orem.

Zachary Sorenson is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 320 lbs and has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, Orem police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo sweater and dark jeans before he went missing from North Eastern Services at 443 Commerce Road on Sunday, police said.

"He has walked away before but he usually turns up by now," Orem police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said Sorenson has been found at Barnes and Noble at the University Mall before, but "both of those places have been checked and he was not there."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Orem Police Department at 801- 229-7070.