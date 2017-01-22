The matchup for Super Bowl LI is set, with Atlanta beating Green Bay 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game and New England defeating Pittsburgh 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Four players with Utah ties will be on the rosters of the Falcons and Patriots when the two teams meet in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. That includes two former University of Utah players, a former BYU linebacker and a former Utah State tight end.

Here's a look at each of the players with Utah ties on this year's Super Bowl LI rosters.

NEW ENGLAND

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah

Rowe had his first career postseason interception in the win over the Steelers on Sunday. He intercepted a long Ben Roethlisberger pass downfield with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter, returning the easy pick 37 yards to the Pittsburgh 32. That led to a field goal and a 36-9 lead eight plays later.

The former Utah defensive back finished with four tackles, two pass deflections and the interception in the championship game.

He was traded from the Eagles to the Patriots on Sept. 6 in his second NFL season. During the regular season, Rowe played in nine games, starting seven, and had 26 tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception.

During the playoffs, Rowe has seven tackles, two pass deflections and an interception.

It's the fifth straight year a former Ute has made the Super Bowl.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU

Van Noy also made a key play in the championship game Sunday, stripping Pittsburgh wide receiver Eli Rogers of the ball on a pass over the middle with under three minutes in the third quarter and teammate Rob Ninkovich recovering. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hit Julian Edelman for a 10-yard touchdown pass four plays later to put New England up 33-9.

The former Cougar finished the championship game with four solo tackles and the forced fumble.

He was traded to the Patriots on Oct. 25 after spending his first two and a half years in Detroit. In 2016, Van Noy had 23 tackles and a pass deflection with the Lions in seven games, all starts, before playing seven regular-season games, including two starts, with New England and compiling 29 tackles, a sack, two pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.

In the playoffs, he has six tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

Van Noy is the first former BYU player to make the Super Bowl since tight end Dennis Pitta won a title with Baltimore in Super Bowl XLVII.

ATLANTA

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah

Shelby won't be playing in the Super Bowl; he's been on injured reserve for the Falcons since Oct. 18 with an Achilles' tendon injury. He's in his first year in Atlanta after joining the team as a free agent in the offseason following four seasons in Miami.

In the six games Shelby played this season, he started in four and had eight tackles, including six solo tackles, and a pass deflection.

D.J. Tialavea, TE, Utah State and West Jordan High

After three years in the NFL, Tialavea made his regular-season debut late in the 2016 season after being elevated to the Falcons' active roster from the practice squad on Dec. 23. He made the most of his first game, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown catch before also playing in Atlanta's regular-season finale.

He's the second West Jordan High alum to reach the Super Bowl. Defensive end Travis Hill also made the championship game with Atlanta in Super Bowl XXXIII, a 34-19 Denver victory. Hall had four tackles and a pass deflection in the Falcons' title-game loss to the Broncos.

Don't expect Tialavea to make his Super Bowl debut. While he's on the 53-man roster, the tight end has been on the inactive list for the Falcons' two playoff games, and unless something happens, expect that to be the case in Super Bowl LI as well.