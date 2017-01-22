MILLCREEK CANYON — It has been eight years since I entered into a truce with an enemy that never meant me any harm.

As I ran down a trail in Millcreek Canyon Saturday, I stopped to listen to the silence that falls over the forest during a snowstorm and realized how much a decision to change my perspective about the changing seasons enriched my life.

My war with winter began shortly after I became an adult.

As a child, the cold weather simply meant finding new ways to play. Instead of swimming, riding bikes or playing tag with my friends, we built snow forts, went sledding or engaged in epic snowball fights.

As an adult, however, the responsibilities of life got in the way of my willingness to endure freezing temperatures. So I started to dread the end of my favorite season because it meant a three-month sentence of staying indoors.

For nearly two decades, winter was something I endured. The earth’s shortest day meant heading to work in the dark, engaging in a never-ending fight to keep my driveway or walks clear of snow and looking for ways to motivate myself to cling to some kind of fitness routine by begrudgingly spending too much time in a place that’s always felt more like punishment than play — a gym.

I will admit, absolutely, to being a big whiny baby.

But I wasn’t alone, and so, for some reason, I felt more righteous about loathing the season that is often a symbol of the end of everything awesome.

It was 2010 when I decided I was done with the war.

Fall, my favorite season, was succumbing to snow, and I just decided I couldn’t take three months of hating Mother Nature. I started wondering when I started hating winter and why. I thought about all the time I’d spent playing through those frigid temperatures, and I realized, with a touch of shame, that I’d created the prison against which I railed.

I immediately set out to embrace the season I’d taught myself to dread. In order to do that, I realized very quickly that I had to figure out ways to be outside.

Part of the reason I’d been able to convince myself that winter was awful is that I told myself the realities of winter made the outdoors inhospitable.

The first thing I did was buy decent winter clothing. As a kid, I’d been content to make do with whatever we had in the house. This mean using socks as gloves and wearing two pairs of pants (or sweats) and double or triple layers of shirts.

I read an article that said the single biggest obstacle to enjoying the outdoors was being uncomfortable. So I thought if I invested in decent winter clothing, I could at least begin to find ways of enjoying the winter.

I went back to some of the winter sports I’d loved as a kid — ice skating and skiing.

I also found running outside in the cold weather wasn’t nearly as awful as I remembered.

But it was a decision to try new things — starting with snowshoeing — that turned an uneasy truce into a full-on love affair.

Snowshoes, and really most winter gear, had changed so significantly, it almost felt like a new sport for me. My first outing was with a couple of friends, and was both incredibly challenging and unexpectedly exhilarating.

Since that day when I scaled the mountainside near Alta with some friends, I’ve been converted to the unique blessings of winter. And like most converts, I proselytize with the fervor that comes from knowing how significant the change can be.

The key to embracing any season, and really any aspect of outdoor recreation, is finding something you enjoy. I thought about this after talking with Olympic bronze medalist and newly crowned snowboard cross national champion Alex Deibold on Saturday at Solitude.

I’d spent the morning before the World Cup snowboard cross race in Millcreek Canyon introducing some friends to snowshoeing.

He’d spent the morning enjoying fresh powder at Solitude before battling to a third-place finish in the World Cup. When asked about what many saw as adverse weather conditions, he shrugged and said heavy snowfall is never a bad thing.

“I just love being out here,” he said. “And I think having fun and enjoying myself is what helped me make it through those (tough) rounds.”

As I reflected on my day, which included a lengthy drive in weather conditions so severe, police required chains or four-wheel-drive to enter Big Cottonwood Canyon, I thought about Deibold’s theory and my own passion for powder.

After guiding the newcomers up one of Millcreek Canyon’s trails, I opted to descend a different trail on my own.

When I stopped to enjoy that silence of snowfall that I mentioned earlier, I also thought about how much time I’d lost to a season I’d misunderstood. I wondered how I could ever loath something so endlessly beautiful.

It wasn’t until after I’d talked with Deibold that I thought about the joy I found when I decided that if winter was going to come every year, I’d better make her my friend.

And the key to changing my perspective was finding something I enjoyed so much, I didn’t mind suffering or struggling for it.