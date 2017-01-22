OREM — Some of the best wrestlers and teams in Utah and surrounding states gathered this weekend at the Utah Valley UCCU Events Center for the Rockwell Rumble.

A total of 76 teams from six states and Canada took to the mats. After the dust settled, Wasatch came away with the team crown.

The Wasps nailed down three individual titles as Stockton O'Brien (126 pounds), Corbin Smith (145) and Ritchie Heywood (182) fought to the top of the podium. Zak Kohler (132) was a silver medalist, while Preston Blotter (98) and Jakob Discher (160) placed third.

Wasatch scored 239.5 points to easily outdistance the six-time defending 5A champ Pleasant Grove Vikings, who scored 188. Layton was third with 177, Windsor, Colorado, fourth with 157 and Box Elder fifth with 154.

The most anticipated match was at 152 pounds, where Box Elder's Brock Hardy, an undefeated junior with two state titles under his belt, took on John Manning wrestling from Saint Thomas Villanova out of Ontario, Canada.

Manning does have some Utah roots as he won a state title as a freshman for Juan Diego High School. Manning, like Hardy, is a junior. Manning also won a Rockwell Rumble title his freshman year, and he and Hardy were considered the top wrestlers in their age group when Manning grew up in Utah.

Manning gave Hardy one of his toughest matches of the season, but the Box Elder star prevailed 6-2.

Hardy got a takedown toward the end of the first period to stake himself out to a 2-0 lead.

Starting the second round on bottom, Hardy escaped to boost his lead to 3-0.

In the third round, Manning earned a reversal and had Hardy in a bit of danger, but the match was stopped because of a potentially dangerous situation. Hardy then was able to score a reversal to move ahead 5-2. Hardy then was awarded a penalty point toward the end of the bout for unsportsmanlike conduct by Manning to make the final margin 6-2.

It was a good championship finals for the Bees as Hardy's teammates Garrett Ricks (113) and Riley Nelson (285) also won titles.

In another epic matchup, Juab's Ashton Seely took on Payson's Chayce Loveless in the championship final at 195 pounds. Seely is a returning three-time state champion while Loveless is a returning state champion.

Loveless had two earlier season victories over Seely, including a thrilling 3-2 win at the All-Star Dual. But this time around Seely was the victor, defeating the Lion grappler 10-6.

This tournament had some freshmen grapplers turning some heads. Wasatch's O'Brien won a deep weight class at 126 pounds, pinning North Summit's three-time state champ Jaxon Cole to win his title. O'Brien had four pins in his five bouts in the tourney.

One of the more stunning upsets happened in the quarterfinals when Bingham freshman Mason Christiansen upended Wasatch's Discher in the quarterfinals. Christiansen didn't win the title, as he finished fifth, but still showed he will be a top contender for the 5A title while Discher bounced back to win his next four matches to finish fourth to help the Wasps cruise to the team title.

Pleasant Grove had two champions as Derek Fisher (132) and Brandon Closson (220) were gold medalists. Fisher won from his second seed, defeating Wasatch's Kohler, the top seed, 15-9.

The UHSAA gave permission for The Rumble to use an experimental 98-pound weight division. The lowest weight class currently is 106 pounds. Bingham's Marco Herrera, a freshman, won the title in a weight class that featured over 20 competitors.

Other individual titlists included Castle View, Colorado's Malik Heinselmen (106) and Tate Samuelsen (170), Windsor, Colorado's Dominick Serrano (120) and Chris Sandoval (138), and Mountain Crest's RJ Bingham (160).

Bingham was the lowest seeded wrestler to win an individual title as he emerged from his sixth seed to win the gold medal, defeating fourth seed Tristan Hellstrom of Maple Mountain, 9-3.

Brian Preece is a freelance sportswriter. He was also the head wrestling coach for Provo High School from 1994-2006, and in 2006 Preece was named the Utah Coach of the Year for the National Wrestling Coaches Association.