SOUTH SALT LAKE — A local hot tub, spa and pool store sustained about $175,000 in fire damage Sunday morning.

Firefighters received reports of smoke at Arctic Spas Utah, 2368 S. State, about 9:50 a.m., said South Salt Lake Fire Battalion Chief Blain Daimaru.

When first responders arrived, Daimaru said flames were spreading from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in roughly 30 minutes, he said.

During the time of the fire, the business was closed and no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

Daimaru said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators suspect it began on the roof of the building.