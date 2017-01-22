SALT LAKE CITY — Some have called it the deepest team in the league, and whether or not the Utah Jazz actually are, their depth could be key during one of the most brutal stretches of the season.

The Jazz are in the middle of a six-games-in-nine-games stretch that includes two back-to-back pairs of games. Utah has already tacked two of those games onto its longest winning streak of the year, which now stands at six games, and it will try to make it seven Monday night when Oklahoma City makes its second visit of the season to Vivint Arena.

Coach Quin Snyder will be counting on that improved depth this week with games at Denver Tuesday and at home against the Lakers Thursday and Memphis Saturday. Even after Saturday’s game, Snyder commented, “I could tell our team was tired tonight — we’ve got to get our juice back.”

The Jazz had to play an extra five minutes in Dallas Friday night in a 112-97 overtime victory and then come back 24 hours later to take on the Indiana Pacers, who they beat 109-100. In that game, Rudy Gobert played a season-high 41 minutes on his way to a 27-point, 25-rebound night.

Gobert is averaging nearly 34 minutes per game this year, which is up by more than two minutes over last year. Meanwhile, Derrick Favors’ minutes have dropped from 32 to 23 minutes per game this year. Favors played a total of 50 minutes in the last two games, so he could be ready to see more action the rest of this week.

Veteran Boris Diaw has proven to be a valuable backup on the frontline, and he’s been playing nearly 19 minutes per game this year. Trey Lyles is also averaging 19 minutes a game, up from last year, and his scoring average has increased by two points per game. The Jazz could also use Jeff Withey, who started 10 games a year ago when he averaged 13 minutes a game, but has seen his minutes dwindle to almost nothing over the past month.

At the wing positions, the Jazz have fewer options with Rodney Hood out with a knee injury. However, having Alec Burks healthy gives the Jazz another option along with Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson. Burks played a season-high 19 minutes Saturday night and came up with his best game, scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds.

At point guard, the Jazz aren’t even using two players who have played vital roles at times this year.

Dante Exum, who started 16 games and averaged 20 minutes per game, hasn’t gotten into three of the last six games, while Shelvin Mack, who started nine games and averaged 22 minutes per game, hasn’t gotten off the bench for three straight games.

Their minutes are being taken by second-year man Raul Neto, who didn’t even play in 19 games earlier this season because of the coach’s decision. Neto has been the backup behind George Hill the past two games.

“Six in nine, hopefully that’s where the depth can help us,” said Snyder. “This is the time of year when having a bench is an asset. We’ve had good efforts from various guys at various times. The more contributions we can get from more guys is going to help us.”

GAME NOTES: Oklahoma City is three and a half games behind the Jazz at 25-19 in the Western Conference standings. … The Thunder have had a rare four days off since their last game, a 121-100 loss at Golden State last Wednesday. … Russell Westbrook, a leading candidate for MVP honors this year, did not even make the starting lineup for the All-Star game as Steph Curry and James Harden claimed the starting guard berths. … Westbrook has 21 triple-doubles on the season and is averaging a triple-double right now at 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. … Former Jazzman Enes Kanter hasn’t started any games for OKC this year, but is third on the team in scoring (14.6 ppg), third in rebounding (6.7 rpg) and second in field-goal percentage (56.7 percent). … The Jazz still have two games left in Oklahoma City, on Feb. 28 and March 11. … In their earlier meeting this year on Dec. 14, the Jazz took a 109-89 victory over the Thunder.