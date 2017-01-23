A lighthearted look at news of the day

Donald Trump has been president for three days now. So where’s that wall?

---

It rained during President Trump’s inauguration, proving that the weather is rigged.

---

Forecasters said ahead of time there was an 80 percent chance of rain, but Trump supporters said when it came it felt more like 40 percent. Lame.

---

To be fair, though, the rain came in with a lower favorability rating than the new president.

---

With a new president in place, the nation is all a-twitter, so to speak.

---

Trump celebrated his inauguration by taking the weekend off. White House accountants should have reminded him he hasn’t been on the job long enough yet to earn any vacation.

---

Former President Barack Obama spent his last days in office issuing more pardons than a 14-year-old boy at a belching contest.

---

Among the pardons Obama extended was one to baseball legend Willie McCovey, who once paid a fine to the IRS. Ironically, the fine he paid in 1995 is about the same as what his rookie card is worth today in mint condition, but at least the 79-year-old no longer has to put his conviction down on job applications.

---

As of Thursday, Obama had commuted the sentences of 1,715 convicted felons, which means he has freed more people than anyone other than Abraham Lincoln. Unfortunately, he overlooked the fine print, which says they all get to live in his neighborhood.

---

The Utah Legislature begins meeting today, just in case you were under the impression we already had enough laws.

---

The big issue on Utah’s Capitol Hill this year will be education. The only thing left to decide is who will be educating whom.

---

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced last week they were closing for good after 146 years. Apparently, after the last presidential campaign season, the owners said, “What’s the point in trying to compete?”

Jay Evensen is the senior editorial columnist at the Deseret News. Email him at even@desnews.com. For more content, visit his website, jayevensen.com.