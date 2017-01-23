For the first time in 200 years, Native Americans in Utah have won a political victory. Bears Ears is protected and we are overjoyed. Over 500 people joined us on Jan. 7 in Monument Valley, Utah, and tribal leader after tribal leader spoke for seven hours on the importance of Bears Ears to our communities. Yet we wonder, Why are Utah officials fighting us so hard? What has anyone lost, and what is the disagreement?

We are Ute and Navajo and this is our home, yet we have been ignored in our struggle for equality and justice. Today, thousands in our community still lack running water and electricity and suffer from uranium and heavy-metal pollution, simply because we have lacked political power for so long. We are pushing for authentic land stewardship, just as Utah officials are. We are pushing for jobs and economic development, just like everyone else. We are pushing for a better future for our children, just like you.

With the designation of Bears Ears National Monument, we have protected our language and our customs from corporate interests. We have protected our place of worship from becoming an “energy zone” as directed by the Utah Legislature. We have secured a place for our prayers and our ceremonies, as well as for hunting and firewood collection and for animals to graze. We have protected these lands for future generations of all people. We have not taken anything from anyone.

Bears Ears National Monument is not a burden on San Juan County. Rather, it is a grass-roots vision and an agent of change for better things to come. Native Americans still lack political power in Utah, but we now know that we can protect our sacred places, we can recruit allies and we can have a seat at the table. With this Bears Ears victory under our belt, we are now asking ourselves, Can we fix our schools and our roads and build a utility infrastructure for the first time? Who knows? Perhaps we can.

Is Bears Ears really a threat, or is the threat simply that tribes became politically relevant for the first time in Utah’s history?

My message to all Utahns is this: Do not fear our political agenda, because what we stand for is taking care of each other, living in harmony with the earth, and working together as equals to build a better future for all. We strive for healing, and we have ideas — big ideas — that we have held close to our chests for hundreds of years.

As Native American Utahns, we look forward to sharing our land stewardship wisdom and working together with all Utahns for the sake of all our children’s futures. Healing for us means moving forward together to create a better future. Strengthening Utah communities requires that we protect our history, celebrate our cultures and create opportunities for tomorrow that do not exist today.

Bears Ears National Monument is our vision for moving forward and it is a solution we brought forward to create opportunities moving forward while protecting our past. Whatever our future looks like, we must preserve Bears Ears National Monument, and we want to do it together with all Utahns.

Davis Filfred is a 23rd Navajo Nation Council Delegate representing 4 Chapter Houses: Aneth, Red Mesa, Teec Nos Pos, Mexican Water, and Tolikan. Davis is a Utah resident and is the official representative for Utah issues to the Navajo Nation.