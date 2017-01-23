• Opening ceremonies for the 2017 Utah Legislature begin at 10 a.m. in the House and Senate.

• The Utah Women's March will make its way from City Creek Park, 110 N. State, to the Capitol from 2-4 p.m. Organizers say the goal is to "show our strength, power and courage, and demonstrate our disapproval of Utah politicians' anti-woman rhetoric and actions." More than 5,000 people have said they plan to attend, according to event's Facebook page.

• Matthew B. Durrant, chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court, will present his State of the Judiciary speech in the House at 2:15 p.m. and in the Senate at 2:55 p.m.