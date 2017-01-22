SALT LAKE CITY — First, let’s get this straight. Doing this story was not Nick’s idea.

Nick is Nick Angelides. He’s 81 years old, grew up in New York on Long Island, moved to Utah 34 years ago when the United States Air Force assigned him to Hill Air Force Base, and has stayed here ever since.

Nick is a lawyer by profession. He spent nearly 24 years as a judge advocate general in the Air Force, living here, there and everywhere; then, after retiring from military service, he spent another 14 years working on the staff of the Utah Attorney General's Office.

He retired from the attorney general's office in 2006 when he was 70 — for about a month — then went to work for Utah Legal Services.

That last part is what this story is about.

It’s about the 10 years and counting he’s provided legal help for people who never could have afforded it otherwise.

Some lawyers bill out at $200 an hour, some at $500, some at $900.

Nick bills out at zero an hour. No exceptions.

“What he does is absolutely inspiring,” says Tanta Lisa Clayton, Nick’s supervisor at Utah Legal Services. “His commitment is amazing. You couldn’t find a lawyer who is more caring, more concerned.”

Like clockwork, Nick shows up at the office every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. His hours are 9 to noon, but they usually stretch longer than that. Often he makes home visits to consult face to face with his clients — people on the poor end of the economic spectrum who need help with landlord-tenant issues, wills, power of attorney, health care problems, estate planning and so forth. At any given time he’s juggling 25 to 30 cases.

He does it all without fanfare. A Johnny Cochran clone he isn’t. He has what Clayton describes as “totally authentic modesty.”

He only agreed to be interviewed about his volunteerism for two reasons. One, because it might help inspire others, especially senior citizens like him with a lifetime of experience to offer, to give freely of their time and talents. Two, because Nick is too nice of a guy to say no.

Of course he’s not the only one doing what he does. Utah Legal Services and its sister nonprofit organizations, the Disability Law Center and the Legal Aid Society, are crawling with unpaid volunteers. They wouldn’t exist otherwise.

Still, Nick qualifies as a veritable poster man for charitable giving — the kind of person who stands out because he doesn’t stand out.

Predictably, Nick defuses any acclaim. He says he pulls his shifts because “I would go crazy if I didn’t. This gives me something to do.”

He’s not a hobby kind of guy, he explains, proceeding to tell a story about when he was in the Air Force, stationed in the Azores, and decided to take up golf as a way to relax.

He bought some clubs and balls and paid his practice dues on the island’s beautiful golf course.

Then he entered a tournament and won three prizes: “High gross, high net and most putts. I then sold my golf clubs.”

He saw the world in the Air Force. He spent a year at Da Nang during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Greece, the land of his forebearers, when he met his wife, Aphrodite, who teaches a modern Greek language class at the University of Utah. They have two daughters and two grandchildren, who keep them busy — but not that busy.

Nick gets a pension from the Air Force and another one from the state of Utah for his years in the attorney general's office. Then, too, there’s the Social Security check that comes every month.

“I can’t express how fortunate I am,” he says. “I feel guilty, especially when I look at the hard circumstances of others.”

So he gives back, accepting the office and parking space they give him at Utah Legal Services, but not the mileage reimbursement — although he does admit to writing off his 20-mile commute on his taxes.

“It’s not only to help others, but me, too,” he says, pointing to the many perks at his latest law firm, a list that includes social interaction with the rest of the staff, a fully stocked break room and the annual Christmas party.

At 81, he sees no end to his current, uh, employment. “I’ll stay as long as I can,” says the lawyer who has already retired twice and couldn't make it stick. “I’ll stay around as long as they’ll have me.”