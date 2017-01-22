I just think it tells you that we're starting to click. We're not taking bad shots. We're playing as a team.

SEATTLE — Ever since a loss at Arizona on Jan. 5, the Utah Utes have been on a roll of sorts. For the first time since 1993-94, they’ve topped 80 points in five consecutive games — shooting 54.5 percent or better from the field in each outing.

“I just think it tells you that we’re starting to click,” said freshman Devon Daniels. “We’re not taking bad shots. We’re playing as a team.”

Utah has gone 4-1 in the stretch. The lone blemish was the hard-fought 83-82 setback to No. 4 UCLA. Other than that, the Utes knocked off a 25th-ranked USC squad (86-64) and picked up Pac-12 road victories over Arizona State (88-82), Washington State (88-47) and Washington (94-72). The last two came without starting big man David Collette, who didn’t make the trip to Pullman and Seattle because he was undergoing concussion protocol back in Salt Lake City.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak is hopeful the medical staff will clear Collette this week when Oregon and Oregon State visit the Huntsman Center.

“I think our guys will be ready,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get Dave back again and start grinding.”

Utah improved to 14-5 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play with the win at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Utes were led by Lorenzo Bonam and Daniels, who scored 24 points apiece. Kyle Kuzma made a big impact with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

“I thought it was a good team win,” Kuzma said. “We showed a lot of resilience this trip to bounce back from UCLA.”

Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz scored 30 points for the Huskies.

“I joked with our guys that we held him to 30 points,” Krystkowiak said. “He’s quite a talent.”

Now comes Oregon. The Ducks won a school-record 16th straight game Saturday with a 69-52 victory over Stanford. They did so without preseason All-American Dillon Brooks (13.4 ppg), who is sidelined with a foot sprain. Senior forward Chris Boucher paced the winning effort against the Cardinal. He posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Other weapons for the defending Pac-12 champions include senior guard Dylan Ennis, junior forward Jordan Bell and sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey.

“We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game because they’re a top 15 team in the country,” Kuzma said. “They have All-Americans and a great supporting cast. So we’ve just got to be ready for them.”

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer