One of the storylines surrounding the Utah football program during the 2017 recruiting cycle is the fact that it has been in contention for a number of players who have long been highly rated.

On Sunday, however, the Utes received a commitment from a prospect whose recruitment has just started to pick up steam recently, as Devin Lloyd of Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista, California, pledged to the program.

https://twitter.com/DevinLloyd_/status/823283824406589444

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Lloyd is rated as a two-star prospect by Scout and Rivals, and committed to UNLV in early December. On Jan. 8, he decommitted from the Rebels, and has since received major attention from Utah and Boise State, according to Scout.

Lloyd is the 12th player pledged to the Utes as part of their 2017 recruiting class after tight end Ben Moos announced via Twitter Saturday that he has decommitted.

Lloyd did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional comment.