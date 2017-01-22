The BYU Cougars overcame a tough offensive performance to knock off the Pacific Tigers 62-47 on Saturday afternoon.

Eric Mika and TJ Haws carried the offense through a percent shooting day as the Cougars improved to 15-6 on the season, including 6-2 in West Coast Conference play.

Mika had his seventh straight double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three blocks while Haws had 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the floor, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Ray Bowles was the only Tiger to score in double figures, finishing with 14 points in the loss.

Why the Cougars won

While the Cougars made some timely shots and got some stops at the defensive end, it was the Tigers' poor shooting that played the biggest role in the BYU win. Pacific had plenty of open looks from in close and from beyond the arc, but just couldn't find the range.

The Tigers also struggled from the foul line as they connected on just 6 of 15 attempts.

The turning point

Holding a three-point lead early in the second half, Nick Emery scored eight straight Cougar points to open up a 37-28 lead before he left the game with an injury.

What it means

The Cougars are starting to figure out ways to win on the road even on a day where they didn't shoot the ball well.

Unsung hero

Yoeli Childs finished with just seven points, but was a monster on the glass as he secured a game-high 14 rebounds. He also blocked a pair of shots in 30 minutes.

Grading the performances

BYU

In one of the more sloppy games of the year, the Cougars made enough plays on both ends of the floor to come away with the road win.

On the down side, they had more turnovers than assists, made just 6 of 18 shots from 3-point range and scored just 22 points in the paint.

Grade: C

Pacific

The Tigers did a wonderful job defensively, holding the Cougars to a season-low 62 points, but didn't make enough shots of their own to stay within striking distance in the second half.

After making 3 of 10 3-point shots in the first half, they missed all six of their attempts in the second.

Grade: C-

Three telling stats

The 47 points scored by the Tigers was the fewest points any team had scored against the Cougars this season. The previous low was held by Idaho State, which scored 58 points in a 26-point loss to BYU.

BYU tied a season-high with seven blocked shots, including three from Mika as well as two each from Childs and Corbin Kaufusi.

Haws' three 3-pointers gave him 45 on the season and pushed him past Jimmer Fredette and Mark Bigelow into third place in BYU history for most 3-pointers by a freshman.

Up next

The Cougars are back on the road as they travel to the Leavey Center to face off with the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday night.

The Broncos are 11-10 on the season and just one game behind the Cougars in the WCC standings with a 5-3 record.

They are led by a pair of dynamic guards in Jared Brownridge and KJ Feagin.

Brownridge is one of the best scorers in the WCC, averaging 18.5 points on 38.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc to go along with 31 boards and 2.7 assists.

Feagin is also a scoring threat as he is averaging 13.6 points, but is also a great facilitator, averaging 5.6 assists a night.