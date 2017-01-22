Every game we win gives us confidence moving forward. The more confidence this team has, the more dangerous we are.

PROVO — BYU halted its two-game road losing streak with a 62-47 victory over Pacific Saturday.

It was just the kind of performance the Cougars needed.

“Every game we win gives us confidence moving forward,” said guard TJ Haws, who scored 16 points against the Tigers. “The more confidence this team has, the more dangerous we are. I think that’s a good confidence-booster for us.”

“It’s just confidence. The game’s all about confidence,” said forward Eric Mika, who recorded his seventh consecutive double-double Saturday with 17 points and 12 rebounds. “A lot of teams have talent and it’s how are you going to use it and how confident are you going into games. We’re on a bit of a roll. We’re feeling good and we’re playing right. We just want to keep learning and improving and winning games.”

Still, not everything went well Saturday for BYU.

Guard Nick Emery suffered a left knee injury in the second half and didn’t return to the game. His knee was scheduled to be re-examined Sunday.

Emery was held scoreless in the first half but scored the Cougars’ first eight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, in the second half, lifting BYU to a nine-point lead.

Emery is averaging 14.6 points per game and has made at least one 3-pointer in his last 30 games, an ongoing school record. Last Thursday, he broke the 28-game 3-point streak originally set by former star Jimmer Fredette.

Haws, who scored a career-high 27 points in a loss at San Diego the previous week, hit three 3-pointers against Pacific, marking his 10th game with three or more threes and tying him with Zac Seljaas for second-most by a BYU freshman. Haws scored 10 of BYU’s first 17 points Saturday.

“I just tried to stay aggressive,” Haws explained. “I found myself getting to the basket a couple of times at the start of the game. I saw a few go in the hoop and it was nice.”

BYU returns to the road this week with a visit to Santa Clara Thursday (9 p.m. MST, ESPNU).

The Broncos (11-10, 5-3), who are in fourth place in the West Coast Conference, sit one game behind the third-place Cougars (15-6, 6-2) in the standings.

Santa Clara is coming off a 64-63 victory at home Saturday over Loyola Marymount as guard Jared Brownridge knocked down a step-back 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left. Brownridge ended up with 25 points and drilled five 3-pointers.

BYU is 5-0 at Santa Clara since joining the WCC.

Coach Dave Rose is hoping his team can continue winning on the road, like it did Saturday, with strong defense and an aggressive mindset.

“The most important thing is the way that we’re playing,” Rose said. “You’ve got to win, obviously, for guys to get confidence.”

Rose also said having a healthy Elijah Bryant has been a big boost. Bryant scored nine points and had three assists and three rebounds against Pacific.

“I really believe that the addition of Elijah and the time he’s playing now really helps our rotation and our consistency,” Rose said.

In addition to beating Pacific last week, BYU enjoyed a 29-point win at home over Pepperdine.

“Our mentality was better coming into this game (Saturday), our practices were better this week,” Haws said. “It was an all-around better week for us.”

Did the Cougars do anything differently on the road at Pacific compared to past games on the road?

“A few different things. The main thing is we played differently,” Rose said. “We change things up quite a bit when things don’t go well. This week’s been good and we’ve got another big challenge next week. We’re looking forward to it.”