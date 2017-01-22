OGDEN — Police are investigating the death of man who was shot early Sunday near an Ogden convenience store.

Officers responded to a report that shots had been fired about 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, police located a 32-year-old man in the parking lot of SNS Quick Stop, 110 Patterson Ave., said Ogden Police Lt. Will Cragun.

The man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

"It's my understanding that there were several shots fired at the time. I don't know the exact number," Cragun said.

One neighbor said he woke up to the sounds of about 10 gunshots.

Cragun said the shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives spent much of Sunday looking for evidence, inspecting damage to the convenience store's drive-up window and executing a search warrant at a neighboring house that was hit by stray bullets. Police said no one in that house was hurt.

Cragun said there is no reason for the public to believe there is an ongoing threat to their safety.

"Obviously when we have somebody out there that has committed a homicide, that's a concern. But I don't know of anything that would cause alarm to the public to think that there's somebody out there who's just randomly going to be out committing more of these crimes," he said.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from inside the store that shows an individual armed with a handgun. Police consider him a person of interest.

Anyone who may have information about the killing is asked to call 801-629-8497 or email information to Detectives@OgdenCity.com